Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
We also had a try not given that a few of the players have said was certainly on the line but was given as short.
I'm not convinced he did tbh. Hard to tell
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:15 pm
thefaxfanman wrote:
No wonder tangata ran in as he did. Shocking elbow on Grady.
It all happened in slow motion. Grady grabbed the Fev player by the shirt and scragged him to the ground. The Fev player took offence to this and started landing shots on Grady. Everyone on the field just seemed to watch what was going on until Adam decided enough was enough. I hope the disciplinary treat him generously (he effectively went into the Fev player with a strong tackle hit rather than any arms or fists) as he was one of the stand-outs for us today.
Childs didn't have his best day reffing today, although some of the Fax faithful were maybe a bit blind to some of the (correct) decisions he made.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:49 pm
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:59 pm
I really enjoyed today's game, I predicted a cracker and from a neutral view wasn't disappointed,it was played at a fast hard pace and again as I predicted Fev won , though not with the ease I thought they would.
It was a case of 2 very evenly matched teams,and I thought Childs had a decent game,I know the Worrier took a bit of stick from the Fax fans but I feel he will still prove e decent signing.
The Fax forwards were better than Fev's, but Fev's back were better and faster,Tangata was lucky not to have a yellow card ,and Calahane was puffing after 10 minutes I just don't rate the guy, the Aussie looks OK, And Ambler had a good game , Ben Kaye tried everything as did Grix. Away from the game it was good to see many of my friends from Both sets of Fans,I can honestly say I will be making a few trips this season to watch BOTH Fax andFev.
As to where the teams will finish?Fev for me will be 3rd in the League ,with Fax finishing 7th, just my opinion of course,good to Fevgrinder go away happy , though he was very worried at times.I was looking forward to seeing Halifaxjohn, but missed him, John message me.All in all a 9/10 good game.Charlie knew.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:21 pm
think it would have been hard to give tangata yellow when showed nothing to fev player that started it. its ok to put the whole incident on report but cowardly not to take action on the person who started it.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:30 pm
swifty62 wrote:
think it would have been hard to give tangata yellow when showed nothing to fev player that started it. its ok to put the whole incident on report but cowardly not to take action on the person who started it.
Hi Swifty , hope you are well?I agree with your opinion about the Fev player, but 2 wrongs don't make a right, my view was Tangata charged in and had a go ,I'm not sure who the Fev player was ,but I expected this incident to Marr what was a very good game, it didn't, and from a neutral view games like these make fans want more , with me today was 4 others from Leigh and we all enjoyed the game,and will return for more .
Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:03 pm
Well that was much better than most of us expected a poor start which made us think it was going to be a long afternoon but the lads dug in and got their noses in front only to make some silly decisions with the ball that cost us, Rob had a bit of a nightmare I hope he makes up for it next week at Batley! Good atmosphere the fax fans were pretty vocal despite the intimidation of the Fev lot next to us, still not sure that was a good idea. Better crowd than I expected too so all in all came away feeling much more positive about our season but realistic to know we still have some weaknesses like fullback and half back.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:06 am
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
We also had a try not given that a few of the players have said was certainly on the line but was given as short.
Of course it was GFB.... of course
Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:33 am
Really proud of the lads yesterday, they all gave 100% and that's what really matters to me. OK the ref got a few calls wrong but that happens, you win some and you lose some. We lost Fluff and BK but we never gave in and made a few mistakes on the way. I think we will be alright this season if that same attitude continues.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:44 am
faxlad66 wrote:
Really proud of the lads yesterday, they all gave 100% and that's what really matters to me. OK the ref got a few calls wrong but that happens, you win some and you lose some. We lost Fluff and BK but we never gave in and made a few mistakes on the way. I think we will be alright this season if that same attitude continues.
yup. Had a reight tilt at us....
Sharpy appears fairly certain fax will be top 4
