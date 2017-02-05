WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - fev game.

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:12 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1084
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
We also had a try not given that a few of the players have said was certainly on the line but was given as short.


I'm not convinced he did tbh. Hard to tell
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:15 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1123
thefaxfanman wrote:
No wonder tangata ran in as he did. Shocking elbow on Grady.


It all happened in slow motion. Grady grabbed the Fev player by the shirt and scragged him to the ground. The Fev player took offence to this and started landing shots on Grady. Everyone on the field just seemed to watch what was going on until Adam decided enough was enough. I hope the disciplinary treat him generously (he effectively went into the Fev player with a strong tackle hit rather than any arms or fists) as he was one of the stand-outs for us today.

Childs didn't have his best day reffing today, although some of the Fax faithful were maybe a bit blind to some of the (correct) decisions he made.

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:49 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1084
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Spot on Sparky
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:59 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11050
Location: blackpool tower circus
I really enjoyed today's game, I predicted a cracker and from a neutral view wasn't disappointed,it was played at a fast hard pace and again as I predicted Fev won , though not with the ease I thought they would.
It was a case of 2 very evenly matched teams,and I thought Childs had a decent game,I know the Worrier took a bit of stick from the Fax fans but I feel he will still prove e decent signing.
The Fax forwards were better than Fev's, but Fev's back were better and faster,Tangata was lucky not to have a yellow card ,and Calahane was puffing after 10 minutes I just don't rate the guy, the Aussie looks OK, And Ambler had a good game , Ben Kaye tried everything as did Grix. Away from the game it was good to see many of my friends from Both sets of Fans,I can honestly say I will be making a few trips this season to watch BOTH Fax andFev.

As to where the teams will finish?Fev for me will be 3rd in the League ,with Fax finishing 7th, just my opinion of course,good to Fevgrinder go away happy , though he was very worried at times.I was looking forward to seeing Halifaxjohn, but missed him, John message me.All in all a 9/10 good game.Charlie knew. :thumb:

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:21 pm
swifty62
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4641
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
think it would have been hard to give tangata yellow when showed nothing to fev player that started it. its ok to put the whole incident on report but cowardly not to take action on the person who started it.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:30 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11050
Location: blackpool tower circus
swifty62 wrote:
think it would have been hard to give tangata yellow when showed nothing to fev player that started it. its ok to put the whole incident on report but cowardly not to take action on the person who started it.

Hi Swifty , hope you are well?I agree with your opinion about the Fev player, but 2 wrongs don't make a right, my view was Tangata charged in and had a go ,I'm not sure who the Fev player was ,but I expected this incident to Marr what was a very good game, it didn't, and from a neutral view games like these make fans want more , with me today was 4 others from Leigh and we all enjoyed the game,and will return for more .

Re: fev game.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:03 pm
Fax4Life
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5736
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Well that was much better than most of us expected a poor start which made us think it was going to be a long afternoon but the lads dug in and got their noses in front only to make some silly decisions with the ball that cost us, Rob had a bit of a nightmare I hope he makes up for it next week at Batley! Good atmosphere the fax fans were pretty vocal despite the intimidation of the Fev lot next to us, still not sure that was a good idea. Better crowd than I expected too so all in all came away feeling much more positive about our season but realistic to know we still have some weaknesses like fullback and half back.

Re: fev game.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:06 am
Rotherham Fev Fan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3719
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
We also had a try not given that a few of the players have said was certainly on the line but was given as short.

Of course it was GFB.... of course :lol: :lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
