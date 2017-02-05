Rugby League is a TEAM Sport. Rob made a couple of mistakes, but so did everybody in the team. Some missed tackles, Some gave away silly penalties and some gave silly passes and some dropped the ball. Add that all together and the team sadly lost the game we should have won. The boys more than matched a team that is highly rated and one tipped to make the top 4. Many on here said we would be near the relegation zone. From the performance and effort today and in Pre Season I just do not see that. I think Richard Masrshall and the boys have worked very hard in the Pre Season with limited resources. We lost today when we should have won if we had been maybe smarter but also if we had a bit more luck. I see plenty to be positive about and no reason really to be negative and certainly no need to single one player out for the reason we lost. Rob doesnt read the game too well and he does have problems catching the ball. But he is also a matchwinner and he is a player opponents hate to line up against. His speed and agility frightens teams and is a weapon that we lacked the past couple of seasons. We should be supporting the team and players not being negative and pulling them to bits. Just sad what some people shout or post on here about players.