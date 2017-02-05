WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rob Worrincy

Re: Rob Worrincy

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:48 pm
Halifax1989
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 262
Perhaps he had money on Fev :WHISTLE:

Re: Rob Worrincy

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:17 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1123
Halifax1989 wrote:
Perhaps he had money on Fev :WHISTLE:


Behave...

Re: Rob Worrincy

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:45 pm
Billy tiger

Joined: Sun Aug 23, 2015 12:33 pm
Posts: 17
fax_insider wrote:
Not the best game by a long stretch for Rob but he's the sort of player we need. Last year we lacked flair and thats what Worrincy brings. No one credits him when he carries the ball 15 + meters every run getting us on the front foot. Come on, get behind the lad - it's only day one of a long season.

He has never been any good can't tackle he's ok in the clear apart from that he's drab

Re: Rob Worrincy

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:05 pm
Fax4Life
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5736
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Never mind Rob put this one down as a bad day at the office and move on, you can make up for it next week at Batley.

Re: Rob Worrincy

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:51 pm
The Lucky Black Cat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2009 4:52 pm
Posts: 2071
Rugby League is a TEAM Sport. Rob made a couple of mistakes, but so did everybody in the team. Some missed tackles, Some gave away silly penalties and some gave silly passes and some dropped the ball. Add that all together and the team sadly lost the game we should have won. The boys more than matched a team that is highly rated and one tipped to make the top 4. Many on here said we would be near the relegation zone. From the performance and effort today and in Pre Season I just do not see that. I think Richard Masrshall and the boys have worked very hard in the Pre Season with limited resources. We lost today when we should have won if we had been maybe smarter but also if we had a bit more luck. I see plenty to be positive about and no reason really to be negative and certainly no need to single one player out for the reason we lost. Rob doesnt read the game too well and he does have problems catching the ball. But he is also a matchwinner and he is a player opponents hate to line up against. His speed and agility frightens teams and is a weapon that we lacked the past couple of seasons. We should be supporting the team and players not being negative and pulling them to bits. Just sad what some people shout or post on here about players.

Re: Rob Worrincy

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:10 am
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2796
Was at the game as a neutral today and as soon as he made that knock-on I knew this thread would appear on here. There were worse players than him on the pitch. Your discipline was shocking! Surrendering possession 15 yards from you own line because of some big mouth is unforgivable!
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
