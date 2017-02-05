WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rob Worrincy

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:36 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2192
Location: Shuddersfield
The bloke is/was useless. He costs us more than he scores for us. Unbelievable that we've brought him back. Must have been cheap. Dissolusined.
Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:41 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7324
The pass was not that bad to be honest but unfortunately Worrincy has never had the best pair of hands. You could name a number of incidents that contributed to the loss like a sin bin for a tackle that did not appear to be high, a try ruled out where it looked like we had scored in the corner, a possible knock on on Fev's last try. We did not lose the game because of one mistake.

I thought we went pretty well overall and our superior fitness was showing in the 2nd half when we lost a bit of momentum after the sin binning but Fev were blowing so hard at that point they had no choice but to take the 2 rather than keep us under the cosh and then it came down to the last try which was fortunate at best and a knock on at worst.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:42 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7324
Hudd-Shay wrote:
The bloke is/was useless. He costs us more than he scores for us. Unbelievable that we've brought him back. Must have been cheap. Dissolusined.


Im sorry but you are clueless.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:41 pm
HXSparky
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1121
It didn't look like it at 14-0 down, but it ended up a really tight game that could have gone either way.

Rob didn't have a great game, but it was possibly the sin-bin that did the most damage given the way we started the second half.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:49 pm
justthebasicfax
Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1304
Location: Halifax
Rob will be disappointed too, lets not forget that, and Rob didn't ping us down the field like a certain Childs did. The pass wasn't great, the pat back wasn't great either, the dropped ball on the kick return wasn't great either. On the plus side he made some good yards and got us on the front foot, he scored a try with the first time he received an attacking pass from us.
He didn't have a great one, he doesn't deserve a public flogging though. They will all be hurting.
