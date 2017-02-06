WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Max Jowitt

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:56 am
Quite surprised at the negative response by a few posters. As a few people have already said Dewsbury only had 16 fit players today, plus only have a small squad of 24. Dewsbury were without their FB Josh Guzdek and don't have another out and out FB to replace him. They were also without Tony Tonks, Scott Hale and a few others.
A few of my mates who support Dewsbury have been worried about the lack of numbers and depth for quite sometime. This off season hasn't been great for them and with injuries starting to add up, their worst fears are coming true. Speaking to one of them he said the whole team stank the place up and more than anything he was disappointed in the lack of commitment from start to finish from the Dewsbury lads.

Obviously playing 2 blokes in Jowitt & Fifita who have had only one game in Pre-season after their operations and will have been wanting to get game time under their belts, plus Hirst who has missed a couple of weeks training recently with a few issues, (ankle I believe) as has MCB, it wasn't ideal but it is what is at this moment.

Ideally moving forward to get most of this DR from both teams perspectives. We should be able to give a few lads on the outside of our first team a month or 2 loan periods at a time, especially when Dewsbury need them. Which will also benefit the lads going over there, who will be giving it their all to impress, plus a loan period makes them much more part of their team and also keeps them fit & playing as far as we're concerned, instead of sitting on the sidelines. Maybe a few lads like Massive, Moules, Morris etc will get to play for them, which will help their own development playing in a tough League.

Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:42 am
Not blaming any club or person Avenger, it is the system that stinks, all the clubs that take advantage of duel Reg are well within their rights to do so. The consensus of opinion I believe is that SL clubs with the central funding they receive should be made to run an A team plus 19`s, 16`s and 15`s. I believe that this should be a requirement for all SL sides, any team that earns promotion should be given a years grace. How Salford have been allowed to just scrap all their junior sides beggars belief.

Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:59 am
see LEIGH are about to sign a 21year old full back from a yorkshire team .hope it isnt Max

Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:20 am
victarmeldrew wrote:
see LEIGH are about to sign a 21year old full back from a yorkshire team .hope it isnt Max

Only on loan and they have Hampshire that can slot in at FB, so whoever it is, is going as cover, can't see it being Max.

Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:40 am
victarmeldrew wrote:
see LEIGH are about to sign a 21year old full back from a yorkshire team .hope it isnt Max


Max is 20 isn't he?
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:34 am
victarmeldrew wrote:
see LEIGH are about to sign a 21year old full back from a yorkshire team .hope it isnt Max



Could be naughton from fc

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:00 pm
number 6 wrote:
Could be naughton from fc

Looks like it.

Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:58 pm
Wildthing wrote:
Max is 20 isn't he?

Younger than that :thumb:

Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:37 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
Younger than that :thumb:


I meant to put 20 next :wink:
Users browsing this forum:

