Quite surprised at the negative response by a few posters. As a few people have already said Dewsbury only had 16 fit players today, plus only have a small squad of 24. Dewsbury were without their FB Josh Guzdek and don't have another out and out FB to replace him. They were also without Tony Tonks, Scott Hale and a few others.

A few of my mates who support Dewsbury have been worried about the lack of numbers and depth for quite sometime. This off season hasn't been great for them and with injuries starting to add up, their worst fears are coming true. Speaking to one of them he said the whole team stank the place up and more than anything he was disappointed in the lack of commitment from start to finish from the Dewsbury lads.



Obviously playing 2 blokes in Jowitt & Fifita who have had only one game in Pre-season after their operations and will have been wanting to get game time under their belts, plus Hirst who has missed a couple of weeks training recently with a few issues, (ankle I believe) as has MCB, it wasn't ideal but it is what is at this moment.



Ideally moving forward to get most of this DR from both teams perspectives. We should be able to give a few lads on the outside of our first team a month or 2 loan periods at a time, especially when Dewsbury need them. Which will also benefit the lads going over there, who will be giving it their all to impress, plus a loan period makes them much more part of their team and also keeps them fit & playing as far as we're concerned, instead of sitting on the sidelines. Maybe a few lads like Massive, Moules, Morris etc will get to play for them, which will help their own development playing in a tough League.