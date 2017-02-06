|
The big difference between KR and us is that they appear have a good, solid and balanced squad whilst our, not counting Leon, is basically made up from, fairly or very, inexperienced youngsters.
KR will undoubtedly improve rapidly over the first few games imo, but youngsters take a while to mature, and what's more it's totally unfair on the kids to overplay them. As things are we are going to struggle. A couple of more experienced forwards and it gives us some hope - let's hope we can get someone in as soon as.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:10 pm
The big difference between us and Hull KR was that when the Hull KR forward stood under the posts it went dark as they blocked the sun.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:34 pm
ATEOTD a scratch team of mostly youngsters and loan signings, many of whom don't even know each other's names, and no coach, from a 2 week-old club in early disarray trying to put a side together, away at a SL club scoring 24 and a creditably narrow margin, I would have taken that every time.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:11 pm
Sack the coach. I heard Geoff Toovey is here on holiday for the Northern Beaches. Someone should try and get him in.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:56 pm
vbfg wrote:
Sack the coach. I heard Geoff Toovey is here on holiday for the Northern Beaches. Someone should try and get him in.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:05 pm
Well not that I'm taking credit but I posted a month ago twice about a song Leeds fans at football sung about points deductions. Just seen a Facebook video and the song was being sung. I'm not taking credit for it wish I could tho hahaha
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:16 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Well not that I'm taking credit but I posted a month ago twice about a song Leeds fans at football sung about points deductions. Just seen a Facebook video and the song was being sung. I'm not taking credit for it wish I could tho hahaha
the pimp, we're your witnesses, you posted it here first (twice), take the credit bro
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:45 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
the pimp, we're your witnesses, you posted it here first (twice), take the credit bro
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:26 pm
Bullseye wrote:
and in his whole career he’s tended to drift in and out of games.
Cheers Stevo
One thing to remember is that as well as only coming together as a team they've had almost no preseason. A 35 year old will miss the pre season more than a more youthful teammate IMO so Leon could well be missing that sharpness more than others.
Not directed at you Bullseye but I've always detected an eagerness to get on Leon's back at the earliest opportunity by some Bulls fans (mainly whilst at Odsal) and I wouldnt want to see that again when the team is trying to build
