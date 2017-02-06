The big difference between KR and us is that they appear have a good, solid and balanced squad whilst our, not counting Leon, is basically made up from, fairly or very, inexperienced youngsters.



KR will undoubtedly improve rapidly over the first few games imo, but youngsters take a while to mature, and what's more it's totally unfair on the kids to overplay them. As things are we are going to struggle. A couple of more experienced forwards and it gives us some hope - let's hope we can get someone in as soon as.