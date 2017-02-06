|
The big difference between KR and us is that they appear have a good, solid and balanced squad whilst our, not counting Leon, is basically made up from, fairly or very, inexperienced youngsters.
KR will undoubtedly improve rapidly over the first few games imo, but youngsters take a while to mature, and what's more it's totally unfair on the kids to overplay them. As things are we are going to struggle. A couple of more experienced forwards and it gives us some hope - let's hope we can get someone in as soon as.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:10 pm
The big difference between us and Hull KR was that when the Hull KR forward stood under the posts it went dark as they blocked the sun.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:34 pm
ATEOTD a scratch team of mostly youngsters and loan signings, many of whom don't even know each other's names, and no coach, from a 2 week-old club in early disarray trying to put a side together, away at a SL club scoring 24 and a creditably narrow margin, I would have taken that every time.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Sack the coach. I heard Geoff Toovey is here on holiday for the Northern Beaches. Someone should try and get him in.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
vbfg wrote:
Sack the coach. I heard Geoff Toovey is here on holiday for the Northern Beaches. Someone should try and get him in.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:05 pm
Well not that I'm taking credit but I posted a month ago twice about a song Leeds fans at football sung about points deductions. Just seen a Facebook video and the song was being sung. I'm not taking credit for it wish I could tho hahaha
thepimp007 wrote:
Well not that I'm taking credit but I posted a month ago twice about a song Leeds fans at football sung about points deductions. Just seen a Facebook video and the song was being sung. I'm not taking credit for it wish I could tho hahaha
the pimp, we're your witnesses, you posted it here first (twice), take the credit bro
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:45 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
the pimp, we're your witnesses, you posted it here first (twice), take the credit bro
