WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:34 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9069
Location: Bradbados
The big difference between KR and us is that they appear have a good, solid and balanced squad whilst our, not counting Leon, is basically made up from, fairly or very, inexperienced youngsters.

KR will undoubtedly improve rapidly over the first few games imo, but youngsters take a while to mature, and what's more it's totally unfair on the kids to overplay them. As things are we are going to struggle. A couple of more experienced forwards and it gives us some hope - let's hope we can get someone in as soon as.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:10 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3660
Location: Hornsea
The big difference between us and Hull KR was that when the Hull KR forward stood under the posts it went dark as they blocked the sun.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:34 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27581
Location: MACS0647-JD
ATEOTD a scratch team of mostly youngsters and loan signings, many of whom don't even know each other's names, and no coach, from a 2 week-old club in early disarray trying to put a side together, away at a SL club scoring 24 and a creditably narrow margin, I would have taken that every time.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:11 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7494
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Sack the coach. I heard Geoff Toovey is here on holiday for the Northern Beaches. Someone should try and get him in.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:56 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 267
Location: Depends whose asking
vbfg wrote:
Sack the coach. I heard Geoff Toovey is here on holiday for the Northern Beaches. Someone should try and get him in.

:lol: :lol: :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, BiltonRobin, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, daveyz999, HamsterChops, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, mystic eddie, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, ThePrinter, Tricky2309, vbfg and 338 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,7911,94875,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  