Bulliac wrote: Thought the result was a bonus really. I doubt that KR will concede more than 24 points very often this season, neither home nor away.

Never nice to concede over 50, but many expected quite few more, prematch, so even that was (almost ) a positive.

If we defend like we did in the first half we will... certainly a lot to work on for us in that area, think you scored on your first 2 attacks.Overall I thought it was a good game, you put up a decent fight of it, certainly in the first 30 mins. Lilley was great throughout and if you can keep him then it would bode well for you but I think that'll be a tough ask. Pryce started off vocal and organising but disappeared a bit later on and Thomas looked dangerous.The no try in the corner was a try, just watched it back an he grounded it before his foot found touch.Great turnout by your lot as well, look forward to the return match