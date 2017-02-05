WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:28 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 266
Location: Depends whose asking
Pickering Red wrote:
Your hastily assembled team put in a really gutsy and spirited performance today. Over the coming weeks you will improve massively and I am convinced you will stay in the Championship this year and avoid the drop.

However, the best performance and the biggest raps go to the huge and passionate and vocal Bradford fans at today's game. There must have been nearly 1000 of you there today and boy were you respectful, loud and enthusiastic in equal measure. Good teams deserve great supporters. Rugby League is certainly enriched by having a viable Bradford team plying it's trade. Good luck for the season and here's hoping we see you back soon alongside us in Super League, where we both belong.


:ROCKS:

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:35 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 860
hindle xiii wrote:
BCB heavy breathing.


Haha was thinking same!!

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:40 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 860
Bull Mania wrote:
Good effort today. I thought Hull KR looked very good. Dummy runners aplenty! As Bullseye said, a moral victory!

Huge game next week. Last few weeks the team have rightly been patted on the back for spirit and effort. But this week its all about performance and getting a result.

Thought Hallas had a good game from the Leeds lot. Bentley looks like he'll be a cracking little player


Mate of mine plays at keighley and after last week likened him to John Bateman way he plays

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:24 am
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1348
Location: Mirfield
Anyone know what's the matter with Campbell, injured or not selected?

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:02 am
RoverAndOut
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 10:36 am
Posts: 116
Just to reiterate what others have said and say thanks for turning up in such numbers and for the impeccable respect shown by you guys during the tributes to Colin Hutton.

I think both teams will go away with plenty to work on but also take plenty of positives from the game. If Toovey can sort out the defensive line you have pace and points in you.

For you guys Lilley, Peltier were the stand outs for me (although Peltier wasn't so strong in the second half) and other than the shoddy kick off your Full back had a pretty good game.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:11 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9061
Location: Bradbados
Thought the result was a bonus really. I doubt that KR will concede more than 24 points very often this season, neither home nor away.
Never nice to concede over 50, but many expected quite few more, prematch, so even that was (almost ) a positive.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:08 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4832
Bulliac wrote:
Thought the result was a bonus really. I doubt that KR will concede more than 24 points very often this season, neither home nor away.
Never nice to concede over 50, but many expected quite few more, prematch, so even that was (almost ) a positive.


If we defend like we did in the first half we will... certainly a lot to work on for us in that area, think you scored on your first 2 attacks.

Overall I thought it was a good game, you put up a decent fight of it, certainly in the first 30 mins. Lilley was great throughout and if you can keep him then it would bode well for you but I think that'll be a tough ask. Pryce started off vocal and organising but disappeared a bit later on and Thomas looked dangerous.

The no try in the corner was a try, just watched it back an he grounded it before his foot found touch.

Great turnout by your lot as well, look forward to the return match

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:02 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26001
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
My concern over Pryce is that he’s going to be needed as a leader and to be putting in some 80min performances and in his whole career he’s tended to drift in and out of games. He’s never played in a struggling side either but now he’ll need to be able to inspire the young lads without going ballistic and then taking his bat home when things go against us.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:03 am
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 38
If you can retain Lilley for the season then you'll soon wipe out the points deduction, but I would be very concerned with the way Pryce was lambasting players rather than leading them. If he had fully committed to the performance it would have been much closer IMO.

On my team, it was a 6/10 performance with highs and lows and without being disrespectful it was a comfortable win. But fair play to the Bulls for the full 80 mins resistance and hopefully you didn't suffer too heavily on the injury front.
