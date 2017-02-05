Just to reiterate what others have said and say thanks for turning up in such numbers and for the impeccable respect shown by you guys during the tributes to Colin Hutton.



I think both teams will go away with plenty to work on but also take plenty of positives from the game. If Toovey can sort out the defensive line you have pace and points in you.



For you guys Lilley, Peltier were the stand outs for me (although Peltier wasn't so strong in the second half) and other than the shoddy kick off your Full back had a pretty good game.