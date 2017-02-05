Pickering Red wrote:

Your hastily assembled team put in a really gutsy and spirited performance today. Over the coming weeks you will improve massively and I am convinced you will stay in the Championship this year and avoid the drop.



However, the best performance and the biggest raps go to the huge and passionate and vocal Bradford fans at today's game. There must have been nearly 1000 of you there today and boy were you respectful, loud and enthusiastic in equal measure. Good teams deserve great supporters. Rugby League is certainly enriched by having a viable Bradford team plying it's trade. Good luck for the season and here's hoping we see you back soon alongside us in Super League, where we both belong.