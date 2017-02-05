WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:31 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 265
Location: Depends whose asking
Big respect to the HKR fans who have come on here and thanked the Bulls fans.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:47 pm
akingstonrover

Joined: Sun Aug 30, 2015 3:54 pm
Posts: 8
You're supporters were fantastic today during the Colin Hutton tribute. Great to see so many of you there as well. Good luck for the rest of the season (apart from when you play us obviously !)

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:52 pm
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 238
I couldn't make it today but listened on the radio. It sounds like there are some encouraging signs there. I wasn't expecting us to score 24 and from the commentary I heard Macani very nearly scored not long before half time and we were held up at least once too so could have had over 30 points.

54 points conceded isn't great and they'll have plenty to work on in defence this week. You can excuse it given we have so many young blokes in the side so hopefully some experienced recruits will help that.

How did Thomas go at full back?

Looking forward to seeing what news the coming week holds. Keeping fingers crossed for some new recruits. Bring on Rochdale! They had a good start against Dewsbury so I'm sure will be a stern test. Although the highlights of that match are on the internet and Dewsbury looked awful.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:58 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1056
Your hastily assembled team put in a really gutsy and spirited performance today. Over the coming weeks you will improve massively and I am convinced you will stay in the Championship this year and avoid the drop.

However, the best performance and the biggest raps go to the huge and passionate and vocal Bradford fans at today's game. There must have been nearly 1000 of you there today and boy were you respectful, loud and enthusiastic in equal measure. Good teams deserve great supporters. Rugby League is certainly enriched by having a viable Bradford team plying it's trade. Good luck for the season and here's hoping we see you back soon alongside us in Super League, where we both belong.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:01 pm
hezza1969

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 29
How did Thomas go at full back?

If he was the guy you had at fullback then I would say I thought he was an outstanding performer for you. Good positional play for kicks and linked into the line well, good footwork as well.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:08 pm
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 238
hezza1969 wrote:
How did Thomas go at full back?

If he was the guy you had at fullback then I would say I thought he was an outstanding performer for you. Good positional play for kicks and linked into the line well, good footwork as well.


Thanks. He came on in the second half against Keighley and had a bit of a mare. Glad to hear he played well as I would have put Jonny Campbell in instead. Guess we can put last week down to him being a bit rusty with it being his first run out.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:12 pm
Keiththered
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 492
psychostring wrote:
I couldn't make it today but listened on the radio. It sounds like there are some encouraging signs there. I wasn't expecting us to score 24 and from the commentary I heard Macani very nearly scored not long before half time and we were held up at least once too so could have had over 30 points.

54 points conceded isn't great and they'll have plenty to work on in defence this week. You can excuse it given we have so many young blokes in the side so hopefully some experienced recruits will help that.

How did Thomas go at full back?

Looking forward to seeing what news the coming week holds. Keeping fingers crossed for some new recruits. Bring on Rochdale! They had a good start against Dewsbury so I'm sure will be a stern test. Although the highlights of that match are on the internet and Dewsbury looked awful.


Thomas was excellent I thought. Seemed to have good positional sense and made progress progress and was dangerous almost every time he had the ball. Was probably second to Lilley in his performance. It will be important to extend Lilley's loan beyond the initial month.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:18 pm
iseeyoujerryjerry

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:25 pm
Posts: 3
Lilley's kicking game had to be one of the best I've seen from a Bradford player in probably a decade. Nearly every kick was inch perfect.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:22 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7488
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Thomas was good today. Got all his goals I think too. Hope he can keep it up.

Lilley obviously the stand out. A little concerned we'll come to revolve around him in these opening weeks and then he has to disappear in a puff of smoke. I think I'd rather we struggle on without than have that.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:26 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 950
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Well done Bradford fans a good following, noisy when the game started but respectful for the Colin Hutton tribute beforehand. We appreciated that, class on your part.

Very spirited performance too, midway through the second half I thought you were finally running out of steam but the intercept try gave you a second wind. It was never easy and with more signings to come and time for the coach to make a mark you can only improve.

Oscar Thomas? Been surprised by the criticism on here I first saw him against us for London a couple of years back and thought he was a good player then. He was excellent today at full back .

Reeling in those 12 points and getting out of the bottom 2 is going to be tough, I don't think you'll do it by round 23 but after the split and with the better teams out of the way I think on the evidence of today (and with the certain improvement to come) you can do it.

I hope so , good luck.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
