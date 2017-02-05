Well done Bradford fans a good following, noisy when the game started but respectful for the Colin Hutton tribute beforehand. We appreciated that, class on your part.



Very spirited performance too, midway through the second half I thought you were finally running out of steam but the intercept try gave you a second wind. It was never easy and with more signings to come and time for the coach to make a mark you can only improve.



Oscar Thomas? Been surprised by the criticism on here I first saw him against us for London a couple of years back and thought he was a good player then. He was excellent today at full back .



Reeling in those 12 points and getting out of the bottom 2 is going to be tough, I don't think you'll do it by round 23 but after the split and with the better teams out of the way I think on the evidence of today (and with the certain improvement to come) you can do it.



I hope so , good luck.