I couldn't make it today but listened on the radio. It sounds like there are some encouraging signs there. I wasn't expecting us to score 24 and from the commentary I heard Macani very nearly scored not long before half time and we were held up at least once too so could have had over 30 points.



54 points conceded isn't great and they'll have plenty to work on in defence this week. You can excuse it given we have so many young blokes in the side so hopefully some experienced recruits will help that.



How did Thomas go at full back?



Looking forward to seeing what news the coming week holds. Keeping fingers crossed for some new recruits. Bring on Rochdale! They had a good start against Dewsbury so I'm sure will be a stern test. Although the highlights of that match are on the internet and Dewsbury looked awful.