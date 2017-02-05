|
|
Big respect to the HKR fans who have come on here and thanked the Bulls fans.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:47 pm
|
|
You're supporters were fantastic today during the Colin Hutton tribute. Great to see so many of you there as well. Good luck for the rest of the season (apart from when you play us obviously !)
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:52 pm
|
|
I couldn't make it today but listened on the radio. It sounds like there are some encouraging signs there. I wasn't expecting us to score 24 and from the commentary I heard Macani very nearly scored not long before half time and we were held up at least once too so could have had over 30 points.
54 points conceded isn't great and they'll have plenty to work on in defence this week. You can excuse it given we have so many young blokes in the side so hopefully some experienced recruits will help that.
How did Thomas go at full back?
Looking forward to seeing what news the coming week holds. Keeping fingers crossed for some new recruits. Bring on Rochdale! They had a good start against Dewsbury so I'm sure will be a stern test. Although the highlights of that match are on the internet and Dewsbury looked awful.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:58 pm
|
|
Your hastily assembled team put in a really gutsy and spirited performance today. Over the coming weeks you will improve massively and I am convinced you will stay in the Championship this year and avoid the drop.
However, the best performance and the biggest raps go to the huge and passionate and vocal Bradford fans at today's game. There must have been nearly 1000 of you there today and boy were you respectful, loud and enthusiastic in equal measure. Good teams deserve great supporters. Rugby League is certainly enriched by having a viable Bradford team plying it's trade. Good luck for the season and here's hoping we see you back soon alongside us in Super League, where we both belong.
|
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:01 pm
|
|
How did Thomas go at full back?
If he was the guy you had at fullback then I would say I thought he was an outstanding performer for you. Good positional play for kicks and linked into the line well, good footwork as well.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:08 pm
|
|
hezza1969 wrote:
How did Thomas go at full back?
If he was the guy you had at fullback then I would say I thought he was an outstanding performer for you. Good positional play for kicks and linked into the line well, good footwork as well.
Thanks. He came on in the second half against Keighley and had a bit of a mare. Glad to hear he played well as I would have put Jonny Campbell in instead. Guess we can put last week down to him being a bit rusty with it being his first run out.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:12 pm
|
|
psychostring wrote:
I couldn't make it today but listened on the radio. It sounds like there are some encouraging signs there. I wasn't expecting us to score 24 and from the commentary I heard Macani very nearly scored not long before half time and we were held up at least once too so could have had over 30 points.
54 points conceded isn't great and they'll have plenty to work on in defence this week. You can excuse it given we have so many young blokes in the side so hopefully some experienced recruits will help that.
How did Thomas go at full back?
Looking forward to seeing what news the coming week holds. Keeping fingers crossed for some new recruits. Bring on Rochdale! They had a good start against Dewsbury so I'm sure will be a stern test. Although the highlights of that match are on the internet and Dewsbury looked awful.
Thomas was excellent I thought. Seemed to have good positional sense and made progress progress and was dangerous almost every time he had the ball. Was probably second to Lilley in his performance. It will be important to extend Lilley's loan beyond the initial month.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:18 pm
|
|
Lilley's kicking game had to be one of the best I've seen from a Bradford player in probably a decade. Nearly every kick was inch perfect.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:22 pm
|
|
Thomas was good today. Got all his goals I think too. Hope he can keep it up.
Lilley obviously the stand out. A little concerned we'll come to revolve around him in these opening weeks and then he has to disappear in a puff of smoke. I think I'd rather we struggle on without than have that.
|
