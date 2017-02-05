|
dixie wrote:
Will take that result.
Great effort all round. Just really needs some more forwards. Quite a few soft tries to concede but heads never really went down. I think we'll win more games than I was expecting if the effort is like that.
Hull KR were decent. Did what they had to do. Probably top the league but will have much tougher tasks than Bradford at home this season.
I would largely agree with this assessment. You have the nucleus of a good championship team, I thought the fullback was particularly impressive.
Regarding Rovers performance, for quite a few players it was their first serious game for us. From the spine only Lunt played last season, 1 new centre and winger, Minns has switched sides and Shaw only played a few games before his serious injury last season, new loose man and 2 new props so plenty of scope for development and improvement in our team. Hopefully we will rise to the tougher tasks ahead, starting away to London next week
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:51 pm
Good turn out today & I thought you were very respectful during the Colin Hutton ceremony. Thank you.
Your boys did okay as well. Very good kicking game & plenty of energy. Plenty of promise there.
Don't think Moss will be on the wing for long, he's just come into the group late & we're short on wingers.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:07 pm
Great effort considering the ridiculous "preparation" you've had.
Brilliant traveling support, that'll probably be the best away support of the season. Thanks for coming.
Cheers for all the kind comments from hkr fans, i suspect it's not often a 30 point win/loss is greated as job well done for both sets of fans! We realistically never expected anything other than a loss, but the manner of the performance was all important and it looks generally positive.
Average age of the Bulls 17 today? 22 including leon, 20.something without him. And with no preseason I'm proud of the players tonight, really need to back that effort ip next week for the first home game.
Good effort today. I thought Hull KR looked very good. Dummy runners aplenty! As Bullseye said, a moral victory!
Huge game next week. Last few weeks the team have rightly been patted on the back for spirit and effort. But this week its all about performance and getting a result.
Thought Hallas had a good game from the Leeds lot. Bentley looks like he'll be a cracking little player
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Great effort considering the ridiculous "preparation" you've had.
Brilliant traveling support, that'll probably be the best away support of the season. Thanks for coming.
No 'probably' about it, mate. You might get a few from Halifax and Fev, but the rest will be car loads if our experience the last couple of years are a guide
