dixie wrote: Will take that result.



Great effort all round. Just really needs some more forwards. Quite a few soft tries to concede but heads never really went down. I think we'll win more games than I was expecting if the effort is like that.



Hull KR were decent. Did what they had to do. Probably top the league but will have much tougher tasks than Bradford at home this season.

I would largely agree with this assessment. You have the nucleus of a good championship team, I thought the fullback was particularly impressive.Regarding Rovers performance, for quite a few players it was their first serious game for us. From the spine only Lunt played last season, 1 new centre and winger, Minns has switched sides and Shaw only played a few games before his serious injury last season, new loose man and 2 new props so plenty of scope for development and improvement in our team. Hopefully we will rise to the tougher tasks ahead, starting away to London next week