paulwalker71 wrote: Having four first teamers from Wakefield didn't seem to help Dewsbury. Well and truly stuffed by Rochdale.



Perhaps that shows that building a strong club culture is better than relying on Dual Reg imports who will be off back to their parent clubs tomorrow?



Seriously worried that Rochdale will be up for giving us a good beating next week.

I don't think any championship team will stuff you with the spirit shown today, equally I don't think there is any real danger in you going down. I was impressed with the travelling support and the team effort. There was an all in it together spirit that really shone through. A credit to the club IMHO. I think the only danger for next week is the emotional high from all the preseason ups and downs and finally making the first game, which is some achievement considering all the difficulties you have had to deal with.As for my team, a good start with lots to build on. I think both teams showed that this was the first competative game together with both sides fielding a new spine. Encouraging green shoots on display from both teams though.