|
Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2693
|
I thought you showed great spirit and never gave up, Lilley was very good but I think Pryce has definitely seen better days. Great away support and for me a result you can build on,
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2949
Location: Bradford
|
Having four first teamers from Wakefield didn't seem to help Dewsbury. Well and truly stuffed by Rochdale.
Perhaps that shows that building a strong club culture is better than relying on Dual Reg imports who will be off back to their parent clubs tomorrow?
Seriously worried that Rochdale will be up for giving us a good beating next week.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:47 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2005 9:04 am
Posts: 3589
Location: East 'Ull of course!!
|
Great turnout from you guys today and vocal as always! Thanks also for the respect you showed during the tribute to Colin Hutton. Despite the result hope you enjoyed the trip over.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:55 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 26
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Having four first teamers from Wakefield didn't seem to help Dewsbury. Well and truly stuffed by Rochdale.
Perhaps that shows that building a strong club culture is better than relying on Dual Reg imports who will be off back to their parent clubs tomorrow?
Seriously worried that Rochdale will be up for giving us a good beating next week.
I don't think any championship team will stuff you with the spirit shown today, equally I don't think there is any real danger in you going down. I was impressed with the travelling support and the team effort. There was an all in it together spirit that really shone through. A credit to the club IMHO. I think the only danger for next week is the emotional high from all the preseason ups and downs and finally making the first game, which is some achievement considering all the difficulties you have had to deal with.
As for my team, a good start with lots to build on. I think both teams showed that this was the first competative game together with both sides fielding a new spine. Encouraging green shoots on display from both teams though.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8003
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
Sounds like it was a commendable effort and the scoreline was better than I expected. Important that we maintain that level for teams that we have a realistic chance of beating though. Rochdale had a terrific result today so they will be full of confidence on Sunday, hope the rumour of further experience coming before next week materialises.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:06 pm
|
Oafy
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2012 6:20 pm
Posts: 556
|
Really good effort by the bulls players and fans, I thought when that kick off didn't reach the 10 and we got a penalty on half way i thought you would fold and we would run in 3 or 4 more try's but you dug in and scored a couple of break away try's, Jordan Lilly was good for you, that big no10 ran strong him and Mitch Clarke had a decent battle,
Out of interest all the ex bulls players on display why did danny addy get boo'd from you lot?
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25998
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
We have a few numpties in the fanbase.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8003
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
Addy always seemed to get an unfair amount of stick. He was frustratingly inconsistent for us but we didn't help him or ourselves by constantly switching him between positions. Still can't believe that Hull KR have one of the best support FB's stuck out on the wing, what a waste.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:17 pm
|
dixie
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 17, 2002 3:37 pm
Posts: 2649
Location: Rodley, Leeds.
|
Will take that result.
Great effort all round. Just really needs some more forwards. Quite a few soft tries to concede but heads never really went down. I think we'll win more games than I was expecting if the effort is like that.
Hull KR were decent. Did what they had to do. Probably top the league but will have much tougher tasks than Bradford at home this season.
|
Kiss me where the sun don't shine
The past was yours
But the future's mine
You're all out of time.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 128
|
I think you can see why quinlan is fullback though. We use the FB position as an extra pivot, which I'm not sure if moss can do or not? A supporting fullback is great, depends on your style of play though and it wouldn't suit us.
Thought he looked decent on the wing mind, very fast.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, BD20Cougar, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bullseye, caslad75, ChampagneSuperRovers, Dannyboywt, davey37, dddooommm, dixie, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, hezza1969, HiramC, Iggy79, Jabebby, jammle, jools, josefw, KRLFC, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, mean_machine, n empsall, Nothus, Oafy, paulwalker71, Peregrine, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, RoversTrace, Shifty Cat, Sit down, Waldo, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, wynford and 489 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|