Second KR attack ends with an Ellis grubber into the hands of Peltier.
Penalty to Bradford on our 30m in the next set. KR offside.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:13 pm
Good pressure by Lilley; Moss trapped in goal, still 0-0
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:13 pm
Lilley comes up with an inventive kick. Bounce doesn't go our way. Moss clears up but Macani tackles him in goal. Drop out.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:14 pm
Peltier with a great run! Pryce gets tackled penalty to Bradford.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:14 pm
Kirk scores opener 0-4
COYB, Oscar adds 2
0-6
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:15 pm
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:15 pm
Right lads, park the bus.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:16 pm
Haha! Kirk try.
We're on the other side of the coin this year, aww now we're proper Champ fans!
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:18 pm
So that's 6 points off our minus 12 right?
It's going to be easy this.
(and I feel fine)
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:18 pm
