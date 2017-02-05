WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:26 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2696
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Hull KR

1. Adam Quinlan
32. Kieren Moss
3. Thomas Minns
22. Andrew Heffernan
5. Ryan Shaw
16. Jordan Abdull
7. Jamie Ellis
8. Nick Scruton
9. Shaun Lunt
17. Mitch Clark
11. Maurice Blair
12. James Greenwood
13. Danny Addy

15. James Donaldson
10. Chris Clarkson
19. George Lawler
21. Robbie Mulhern


Bradford Bulls

14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
3. James Mendeika
4. Ross Oakes
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
21. Brandan Wilkinson

15. Jon Magrin
29. Sam Hallas
30. Josh Jordan-Roberts
31. Mikolaj Oledzki


Those are the teams for today so no Campbell or Walker. Also BCB stating that Graham Lowe is in New Zealand at the moment and we are expecting to sign TWO overseas players will plenty of experience!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:39 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 239
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hull KR
......... BCB stating that we are expecting to sign TWO overseas players will plenty of experience!

:D :D :D
Happy days

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:43 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2696
Location: Shipley, Bradford
According to Chalmers on BCB we will also be getting reinforcements for next week.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:43 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 858
Sounds good hope it happens, their bench is very small for me, I know ours is young and don't expect to win but that's why I've took us on coupon

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:47 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2696
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Aye but their bench has a hell of a lot more experience than ours :( Donaldson and Clarkson alone must have over 100-150 games each!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:47 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2943
Location: Bradford
For anyone listening on BCB (and possibly need something to put a smile on your face if we are getting tonked)

Image

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:48 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1596
It'll be interesting if Moss celebrates when he scores.

I'll forgive Addy a fist pump if he converts another last minute conversion for the draw...

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:55 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5424
Location: east east hull
You've brought a lot fans more than I expected must be 7-800
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:04 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1596
BCB heavy breathing.

Re: Round 1 vs. Hull KR - Game Thread

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:10 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 239
Location: Depends whose asking
First test of our defence and we held; still 0-0
