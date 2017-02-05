|
Hull KR
1. Adam Quinlan
32. Kieren Moss
3. Thomas Minns
22. Andrew Heffernan
5. Ryan Shaw
16. Jordan Abdull
7. Jamie Ellis
8. Nick Scruton
9. Shaun Lunt
17. Mitch Clark
11. Maurice Blair
12. James Greenwood
13. Danny Addy
15. James Donaldson
10. Chris Clarkson
19. George Lawler
21. Robbie Mulhern
Bradford Bulls
14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
3. James Mendeika
4. Ross Oakes
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
21. Brandan Wilkinson
15. Jon Magrin
29. Sam Hallas
30. Josh Jordan-Roberts
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
Those are the teams for today so no Campbell or Walker. Also BCB stating that Graham Lowe is in New Zealand at the moment and we are expecting to sign TWO overseas players will plenty of experience!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:39 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hull KR
......... BCB stating that we are expecting to sign TWO overseas players will plenty of experience!
Happy days
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:43 pm
According to Chalmers on BCB we will also be getting reinforcements for next week.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:43 pm
Sounds good hope it happens, their bench is very small for me, I know ours is young and don't expect to win but that's why I've took us on coupon
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:47 pm
Aye but their bench has a hell of a lot more experience than ours
Donaldson and Clarkson alone must have over 100-150 games each!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:47 pm
For anyone listening on BCB (and possibly need something to put a smile on your face if we are getting tonked)
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:48 pm
It'll be interesting if Moss celebrates when he scores.
I'll forgive Addy a fist pump if he converts another last minute conversion for the draw...
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:55 pm
You've brought a lot fans more than I expected must be 7-800
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:04 pm
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:10 pm
First test of our defence and we held; still 0-0
