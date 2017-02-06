Aboveusonlypie wrote:

Salford is by some distance the worst ground to get away from after the game. When you actually get in the ground it always looks as though there are twice as many cars as fans!!!



I think it's case of just parking up and forgetting about trying to get away early, though to be fair, they do seem to have improved the stewarding in recent years.



I'm looking forward to this one. I expect a win. Though it will be interesting to see how Todd Carney goes. I don't suppose he thought he would see out his career playing in front of a few thousand hardy souls each week. Still, he only has himself to blame for that. I commend Koucash for taking a punt on an undoubted talent nevertheless.