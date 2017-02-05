WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Travel to Salford

Travel to Salford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:20 pm
Longstanding

Joined: Sat Jul 23, 2016 6:50 pm
Posts: 7
How well does the Park and Ride from the
Trafford Centre to the Salford ground work.
Can anyone recommend it?.

Re: Travel to Salford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:20 pm
The Perry Boy
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1742
Location: Dirty Old Birchwood.
Longstanding wrote:
How well does the Park and Ride from the
Trafford Centre to the Salford ground work.
Can anyone recommend it?.


Pretty sure it's not in operation anymore and hasn't been for a good few years.
@mattsrlfc83

Re: Travel to Salford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:31 pm
Meefy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 01, 2003 9:37 pm
Posts: 11144
Am after the best place to park for Thursday. Never been before.

Re: Travel to Salford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:34 pm
MadDogg
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6582
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Meefy wrote:
Am after the best place to park for Thursday. Never been before.


Dont come then. There'll be no-one there.

Re: Travel to Salford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:36 pm
post
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 6:57 pm
Posts: 3962
Probably at the ground itself, can't see too many being there. They have a decent sized car park there, other than that you could park on other side of M62 and walk the rest of way, prob take 15 mins.

Re: Travel to Salford

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:27 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20602
Location: WIGAN
Eccles Rugby Club is decent for parking. It's about a 15 minute walk to the ground and you get to help support a mature rugby league. The clubhouse is normally open to have a couple of drinks and some grub as well.

Re: Travel to Salford

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:00 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12131
NickyKiss wrote:
Eccles Rugby Club is decent for parking. It's about a 15 minute walk to the ground and you get to help support a mature rugby league. The clubhouse is normally open to have a couple of drinks and some grub as well.

This. (They are known as Salford Roosters now)
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

