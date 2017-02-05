WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coupon +34

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:05 pm
Dannyboywt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 10:34 am
Posts: 207
Wonder who the Bradford fans would go for with 34 start as generally the bookies get it close. I think Bradford.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:42 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 858
Ive taken us +34, fev -6, dewsbury (although Rochdale tough got some big misters from wakey) and sheff off scratch in a 4 fold

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:56 pm
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4069
Location: Bradford
Dewsbury have ruined my accumulator. Thanks guys :evil:

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:58 pm
debaser User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9595
Location: Here
Well done anyone who went for this! Quids in!
(and I feel fine)

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:23 pm
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4069
Location: Bradford
Some of these other results are worrying. London only just beating Swinton, Oldham beating Sheffield, Rochdale battering Dewsbury and Batley getting hammered by Toulouse! We needed these teams to be losing, terrible start to the season as far as our survival hopes are concerned.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:26 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25998
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toulouse may different on their travels.

Oldham started well last season and then struggled later on. Think the league is stronger this year but we will improve as we go along hopefully.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:32 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2693
Plenty of effort and spirit from your guys today, also a great effort from the fans who turned up, hopefully you won't have to many more results like that one

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:11 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7326
Anyone thinking Rochdale would be nailed on for bottom may get a shock. They have made some shrewd signings and have some guys in there very accustomed to rugby at this level.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

