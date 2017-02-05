I don't think it's a case of just being able to defend (though that is a big part of it) as much of a case of being able to change mindset and style when crunch time comes around.
When Leeds one the treble the other year, our offense was the high point in the regular season, with defence that was ok, but certainly not stingy (from memory and personal impression, stats may say different). But when crunch time came round we were able to change our style and tighten everything up. I'm not sure Cas have that yet, and only playoff experience can really teach that. It's why teams like Wigan and Leeds and Melbourne don't tend to get written off.