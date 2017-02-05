Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I don't think it's a case of just being able to defend (though that is a big part of it) as much of a case of being able to change mindset and style when crunch time comes around.



When Leeds one the treble the other year, our offense was the high point in the regular season, with defence that was ok, but certainly not stingy (from memory and personal impression, stats may say different). But when crunch time came round we were able to change our style and tighten everything up. I'm not sure Cas have that yet, and only playoff experience can really teach that. It's why teams like Wigan and Leeds and Melbourne don't tend to get written off.

That is spot on. Cas if they were to get to a GF or CC aren't going to win it by racking up 30+ points. Like I pointed out Warrington scored more last year and managed 10 points in the CC and 6 in the GF. When Leeds were free scoring under Tony Smith we competed in GF's that ended 16-8 and 6-15.Until Cas show they can win games like that then I don't know why people are so confident in them winning silverware.