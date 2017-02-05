WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well said DP

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:37 pm
Madderzahatter
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1025
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
Rhinos 22 Wigan 20 wrote:
Brian McDermott will be the next England coach IMO


I hope not - most overrated coach in SL history. Recent success Leeds have had was more to do with the players than coach imo.
'There's only one code of rugby.'

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:49 pm
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 657
Those that think Cas won't be serious challengers because of their style of play no nothing about sport let alone Rugby League, you will be eating humble pie at the end of the year, Class & Steel!
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:00 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
mrpurfect wrote:
Those that think Cas won't be serious challengers because of their style of play no nothing about sport let alone Rugby League, you will be eating humble pie at the end of the year, Class & Steel!


I know Rugby League is about attack AND DEFENCE. Too many people are judging Cas on attack alone. Takes both sides....attack and defence to win titles.

And I'm not saying they won't be serious challengers but still plenty ahead of them in that queue. Quite a lot putting them down for CC winners.....AKA 'not good enough to win the league but I like them' vote. Could easily be away to Wire or Wigan and dumped out early doors in that competition.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:04 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6957
Location: Castleford
mrpurfect wrote:
Those that think Cas won't be serious challengers because of their style of play no nothing about sport let alone Rugby League, you will be eating humble pie at the end of the year, Class & Steel!


I think we'll do okay this season but don't get cocky mate, we've only played friendlies so far.

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:06 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 852
ThePrinter wrote:
I know Rugby League is about attack AND DEFENCE. Too many people are judging Cas on attack alone. Takes both sides....attack and defence to win titles.

And I'm not saying they won't be serious challengers but still plenty ahead of them in that queue. Quite a lot putting them down for CC winners.....AKA 'not good enough to win the league but I like them' vote. Could easily be away to Wire or Wigan and dumped out early doors in that competition.


And what precludes any team from having an exciting expansive attack and a good efficient defence ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:11 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22110
The Salary Cap.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:26 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
GUBRATS wrote:
And what precludes any team from having an exciting expansive attack and a good efficient defence ?


Nothing precludes them.....Cas just haven't shown they have title winning defence. Warrington racked up more points than Cas but conceded a couple hundred fewer.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:38 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 852
ThePrinter wrote:
Nothing precludes them.....Cas just haven't shown they have title winning defence. Warrington racked up more points than Cas but conceded a couple hundred fewer.


Last season
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:40 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 892
I don't think it's a case of just being able to defend (though that is a big part of it) as much of a case of being able to change mindset and style when crunch time comes around.

When Leeds one the treble the other year, our offense was the high point in the regular season, with defence that was ok, but certainly not stingy (from memory and personal impression, stats may say different). But when crunch time came round we were able to change our style and tighten everything up. I'm not sure Cas have that yet, and only playoff experience can really teach that. It's why teams like Wigan and Leeds and Melbourne don't tend to get written off.

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:13 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I don't think it's a case of just being able to defend (though that is a big part of it) as much of a case of being able to change mindset and style when crunch time comes around.

When Leeds one the treble the other year, our offense was the high point in the regular season, with defence that was ok, but certainly not stingy (from memory and personal impression, stats may say different). But when crunch time came round we were able to change our style and tighten everything up. I'm not sure Cas have that yet, and only playoff experience can really teach that. It's why teams like Wigan and Leeds and Melbourne don't tend to get written off.


That is spot on. Cas if they were to get to a GF or CC aren't going to win it by racking up 30+ points. Like I pointed out Warrington scored more last year and managed 10 points in the CC and 6 in the GF. When Leeds were free scoring under Tony Smith we competed in GF's that ended 16-8 and 6-15.

Until Cas show they can win games like that then I don't know why people are so confident in them winning silverware.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
