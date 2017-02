mrpurfect wrote: Those that think Cas won't be serious challengers because of their style of play no nothing about sport let alone Rugby League, you will be eating humble pie at the end of the year, Class & Steel!

I know Rugby League is about attack AND DEFENCE. Too many people are judging Cas on attack alone. Takes both sides....attack and defence to win titles.And I'm not saying they won't be serious challengers but still plenty ahead of them in that queue. Quite a lot putting them down for CC winners.....AKA 'not good enough to win the league but I like them' vote. Could easily be away to Wire or Wigan and dumped out early doors in that competition.