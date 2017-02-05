|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9335
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Well it's nothing to do with the salary cap , it's coaching boring % Rugby League because our coaches lack imagination and invention
Whilst it would be great if all SL coaches coached attacking entertaining rugby, I do have some sympathy with them wth regards the argument about their style.
It's ok for you or me to criticise them for not producing entertaining rugby......but at the end of the day IT'S THERE JOBS ON THE LINE, and they'll be judged by results. If they get sacked because they didn't win enough games and don't have a job or income, what will "oh well I'd coached attacking rugby" mean?
At the end of the day, jobs are on the line based on results and I think people need to consider this more before criticising style of play.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22108
|
I watched some of the 9s this weekend and the ability to keep the ball alive was second to none. More 9s at youth and adult level and i think we will see some of that ability bleed in to 13s in the same way that 50over and t20 cricket has seen a huge evolution in test match batting.
Its an area we could really take the lead on, but...
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7416
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Whilst it would be great if all SL coaches coached attacking entertaining rugby, I do have some sympathy with them wth regards the argument about their style.
It's ok for you or me to criticise them for not producing entertaining rugby......but at the end of the day IT'S THERE JOBS ON THE LINE, and they'll be judged by results. If they get sacked because they didn't win enough games and don't have a job or income, what will "oh well I'd coached attacking rugby" mean?
At the end of the day, jobs are on the line based on results and I think people need to consider this more before criticising style of play.
Tbf, I think Powell was saying that, if we want to beat the Aussies we need to do something different.
It wasn't a direct criticism of how England (or certain clubs) play the game, just that there may be another way to get the right result.
He may be right and he may not be but, his philosophy was to try and win games playing an open attacking brand of RL.
I dont see where the problem is.
Maybe, he is putting down an early marker to be Bennett's successor and, in fairness, there is only Powell or Wane of the current SL coaches that you would consider for the job.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:59 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19635
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Tbf, I think Powell was saying that, if we want to beat the Aussies we need to do something different.
It wasn't a direct criticism of how England (or certain clubs) play the game, just that there may be another way to get the right result.
He may be right and he may not be but, his philosophy was to try and win games playing an open attacking brand of RL.
I dont see where the problem is.
Maybe, he is putting down an early marker to be Bennett's successor and, in fairness, there is only Powell or Wane of the current SL coaches that you would consider for the job.
not a guy who's won more than both put together? really?
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3110
|
tad rhino wrote:
not a guy who's won more than both put together? really?
No.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9335
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Tbf, I think Powell was saying that, if we want to beat the Aussies we need to do something different.
It wasn't a direct criticism of how England (or certain clubs) play the game, just that there may be another way to get the right result.
He may be right and he may not be but, his philosophy was to try and win games playing an open attacking brand of RL.
I dont see where the problem is.
Maybe, he is putting down an early marker to be Bennett's successor and, in fairness, there is only Powell or Wane of the current SL coaches that you would consider for the job.
Why would you consider Powell? Because of entertaining style? If he became England boss, losing to Australia in an 'entertaining' style wouldn't cut it. Like I said he does have the luxury of being at a club that doesn't expect success so not the same pressure to win as a Wigan, Leeds or Saints.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 684
|
I'm surprised cas didn't try to sign Greg Bird and Ben Barba
Regards
King James
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:38 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 105
|
Brian McDermott will be the next England coach IMO
Daryll Powell will be at Cas for years as he is in a no trophy wins, no sack club
His only chance of silverware there is in the challenge cup realistically and that depends on getting favourable draws along the way.
DP's style of coaching and letting his side play an entertaining style of rugby will never get the club a GF win though if they can't tighten their turnstile like defense
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9335
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Rhinos 22 Wigan 20 wrote:
Brian McDermott will be the next England coach IMO
Daryll Powell will be at Cas for years as he is in a no trophy wins, no sack club
His only chance of silverware there is in the challenge cup realistically and that depends on getting favourable draws along the way.
DP's style of coaching and letting his side play an entertaining style of rugby will never get the club a GF win though if they can't tighten their turnstile like defense
Spot on really. Cas had the 2nd worst defence in the regular season, even worst than Leeds who were dreadful and around 200 points more than the top 4. Defence wins titles, just look at the score lines of last years finals. When it comes to crunch time finals aren't decided by a 36-30 score line. Just because people find them entertaining doesn't mean they'll be successful and unless the league starts awarding bonus points for artistic merit then going on about their style is pointless in terms of their ability to win silverware.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, Brenio, Clearwing, critch67, djhudds, Google [Bot], infamous grouse, Mark_W, paulwalker71, poppys mum, rugbyleague88, tenerifeRhino, The Devil's Advocate, ThePrinter, vastman, wiganermike, Willzay, Wizza and 169 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|