wrencat1873 wrote:

Tbf, I think Powell was saying that, if we want to beat the Aussies we need to do something different.

It wasn't a direct criticism of how England (or certain clubs) play the game, just that there may be another way to get the right result.

He may be right and he may not be but, his philosophy was to try and win games playing an open attacking brand of RL.



I dont see where the problem is.



Maybe, he is putting down an early marker to be Bennett's successor and, in fairness, there is only Powell or Wane of the current SL coaches that you would consider for the job .