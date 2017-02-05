GUBRATS wrote: Well it's nothing to do with the salary cap , it's coaching boring % Rugby League because our coaches lack imagination and invention

Whilst it would be great if all SL coaches coached attacking entertaining rugby, I do have some sympathy with them wth regards the argument about their style.It's ok for you or me to criticise them for not producing entertaining rugby......but at the end of the day IT'S THERE JOBS ON THE LINE, and they'll be judged by results. If they get sacked because they didn't win enough games and don't have a job or income, what will "oh well I'd coached attacking rugby" mean?At the end of the day, jobs are on the line based on results and I think people need to consider this more before criticising style of play.