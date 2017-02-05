|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:23 am
|
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:20 am
|
Powell is at a club though that doesn't expect/demand success so much easier for him to try play 'entertaining' rugby rather than 'winning' rugby.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:23 am
|
bentleberry wrote:
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success
Not Daryls biggest fan , but on this he's spot on , 1 st we won't beat the Aussies at their game , and it is bloody boring , we've read countless whinges on this site and others about the poor quality of SL , and how it's all because of the failure to increase the Salary cap
Well it's nothing to do with the salary cap , it's coaching boring % Rugby League because our coaches lack imagination and invention
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:24 am
|
bentleberry wrote:
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success
It depends how you quantify success.
They've gone from getting relegated twice and are now genuine top 4 contenders and for me, they are the best attacking team in SL.
And he's right.
England have become a poor mans Australia and if we (England) ever want to beat Australia, we have to do something different.
Our halves used to be more inventive than theirs and we played a less structured game.
Whether this will work, I dont know as the Aussies are just relentless in their playing style.
The one thing that Australia do so well, is to cope better when they make an error.
When we drop the ball or knock on, we just dont cope too well and it usually leads to points for the opposition, whereas Aussie just dig in, defend the set and then start to build. Maybe it's a mentality thing but, they are very good.
When The Kiwi's have beaten them, it's done with a more open style and with an offload game, which we haven't really got.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:25 am
|
bentleberry wrote:
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview,
Please forgive my ignorance but can you point me to the arrogant bit ?
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:19 pm
|
We've tried throwing it around against Australia and we've been battered in the past. All this chat about how we should play against the Aussies just undermines Wane Bennett IMO - let him get on with it and we can judge him at the end of the year once the World Cup is over. For now, IMO, the players, coaches and fans should just suck it in and get behind him and the national side.
'There's only one code of rugby.'
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:06 pm
|
Madderzahatter wrote:
We've tried throwing it around against Australia and we've been battered in the past. All this chat about how we should play against the Aussies just undermines Wane Bennett IMO - let him get on with it and we can judge him at the end of the year once the World Cup is over. For now, IMO, the players, coaches and fans should just suck it in and get behind him and the national side.
As one of the top coaches in SL, surely Powell is entitled to give his opinion.
Bennett has got the gig and he will certainly do things his own way.
Half backs in this country used to have more guile and imagination than ther Aussie counterparts and I'd rather watch some creative play than the "machine like" style of the Aussies.
Having said that, they are damn good at what they do and their intensity in both attack and defence puts them head and shoulders above our boys.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:23 pm
|
Tigerade wrote:
Please forgive my ignorance but can you point me to the arrogant bit ?
I wouldn't bother trying to reason with him - he's a Wakey fan with a chip on his shoulder.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:42 pm
|
Tigerade wrote:
Please forgive my ignorance but can you point me to the arrogant bit ?
The entire article is arrogant, the idea that Cas are somehow different and that everyone else should copy his style... Well he's wrong isn't he, his method isn't the most successful, if it was then they'd be winning trophies and topping the league every year but they're not.
His style may produce attacking flair, but defensively it's terrible. The Aussies would be easily able to handle the attacking style he coaches and they'd love the amount of defensive mistakes they'd make.
