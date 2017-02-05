WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:45 am
Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:23 am
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:20 am
Powell is at a club though that doesn't expect/demand success so much easier for him to try play 'entertaining' rugby rather than 'winning' rugby.
Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:23 am
bentleberry wrote:
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success


Not Daryls biggest fan , but on this he's spot on , 1 st we won't beat the Aussies at their game , and it is bloody boring , we've read countless whinges on this site and others about the poor quality of SL , and how it's all because of the failure to increase the Salary cap

Well it's nothing to do with the salary cap , it's coaching boring % Rugby League because our coaches lack imagination and invention
Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:24 am
bentleberry wrote:
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success


It depends how you quantify success.

They've gone from getting relegated twice and are now genuine top 4 contenders and for me, they are the best attacking team in SL.
And he's right.
England have become a poor mans Australia and if we (England) ever want to beat Australia, we have to do something different.
Our halves used to be more inventive than theirs and we played a less structured game.
Whether this will work, I dont know as the Aussies are just relentless in their playing style.
The one thing that Australia do so well, is to cope better when they make an error.
When we drop the ball or knock on, we just dont cope too well and it usually leads to points for the opposition, whereas Aussie just dig in, defend the set and then start to build. Maybe it's a mentality thing but, they are very good.
When The Kiwi's have beaten them, it's done with a more open style and with an offload game, which we haven't really got.

Re: Well said DP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:25 am
bentleberry wrote:
He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview,


Please forgive my ignorance but can you point me to the arrogant bit ?
