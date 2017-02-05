bentleberry wrote: He's becoming more and more arrogant with each and every interview, now I can live with arrogance when a club is successful, but Cas aren't successful so he just looks like a Muppet. I'd rather look at the likes of Wigan and Leeds (of a couple of years ago) to see what's the most effective style of play for success

It depends how you quantify success.They've gone from getting relegated twice and are now genuine top 4 contenders and for me, they are the best attacking team in SL.And he's right.England have become a poor mans Australia and if we (England) ever want to beat Australia, we have to do something different.Our halves used to be more inventive than theirs and we played a less structured game.Whether this will work, I dont know as the Aussies are just relentless in their playing style.The one thing that Australia do so well, is to cope better when they make an error.When we drop the ball or knock on, we just dont cope too well and it usually leads to points for the opposition, whereas Aussie just dig in, defend the set and then start to build. Maybe it's a mentality thing but, they are very good.When The Kiwi's have beaten them, it's done with a more open style and with an offload game, which we haven't really got.