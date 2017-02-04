FYI
We are pre viewing the 2017 season on the Sunday sports show tomorrow and also looking back at Wednesday Ben Harrison Testimonial game v Huddersfield.
The show starts at 3pm and the season topic is from 4pm onwards.
We would like for as many Wire or supporters of any club to have their say or share there thoughts on the season ahead..
You can take part by posting on this topic page whether it be a question or opinion on the teams..
also if you want to contact us please do so on 01925-555110.or use the contact page on www.radiowarrington.co.uk webpage.
We are also available on 1332am or the tune in app.
also if any local clubs or teams would like to have their match reports read out any age group junior or open age please send them in to.
regards
Gary & Matthew
We are pre viewing the 2017 season on the Sunday sports show tomorrow and also looking back at Wednesday Ben Harrison Testimonial game v Huddersfield.
The show starts at 3pm and the season topic is from 4pm onwards.
We would like for as many Wire or supporters of any club to have their say or share there thoughts on the season ahead..
You can take part by posting on this topic page whether it be a question or opinion on the teams..
also if you want to contact us please do so on 01925-555110.or use the contact page on www.radiowarrington.co.uk webpage.
We are also available on 1332am or the tune in app.
also if any local clubs or teams would like to have their match reports read out any age group junior or open age please send them in to.
regards
Gary & Matthew