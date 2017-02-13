Bulliac wrote: I doubt much was actually planned, to be fair, it's just people making snap reactions to the current circumstances. Like most snap decisions they are made with a minimum of thought. The RFL wanted Bradford in the championship because of the crowds, but they should be aware that, though the Bradford crowd is quite large by chamionship standards it is, in general, thin in the sense that poor results tend to cause a marked drop off in support. I think that we, and them, are just hoping for the best.

May I make a sincere request that you guys refrain from talking any sense at all! Frankly it's making my head ache> I confess I'm liking banality far more!Mainly because I have just found out that Leigh have entered administration a few times up to DB and the council run Sporting Village taking over. The RFL have helped them in some way at some time, I wonder why? Not only that I do not see one comment that wants' them strung up along side of us, for this crime of the century. And if you like we have enough points deducted over the years to share a few with the likes of Wakey (Who already had four from a previous admin) and of course Salford who had 6 deducted but for a different heinous crime. So if you remove that 10 we would still be able to give you some of our 14 that's left from 2013 or was it 2012 I forget.So you guys may I just say if you intend to have a pop at our situation it was not only Jesus who says "let those without sin cast the first Stone" Yes Nige old bud what about halifax in 2003 then? I'm going to lie in the darkened room now!