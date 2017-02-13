|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Great contribution.
Really great contribution.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:24 am
|
|
HalifaxCougar wrote:
The old club is gone.
Poor lad. No, the club was the club, is the club and forever will be the club. That is, the bit which the fans love and support.
HalifaxCougar wrote:
You are currently a team with zero wins ever and as things stand bottom of the league. You can not want to start on the bottom league and say we're keeping our old history. No chance. You ever keep your history or your a new club. It is simple.
No, YOU are simple. But if it makes you happy to pretend to think that my club no longer exists (even though you know that is delusional). No fan ever supported some random limited company, or any board of directors, they are a necessary but completely incidental part of how it works. Our history is forever our history, which is I know what irks you, and so makes me smile.
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Let's get annoyed at other fans coming on here and talking about your failings. Let's just pretend it never happened if you like. Give you back your 12 points and restart the season too. If you like...
You're rambling now. I should calm down before the saliva shorts out your keyboard
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:50 am
|
|
Think it's just sinking in over in Greater Manchester that Fax are going to be crap again.
Ita not just those losers too. Check this out http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=33&t=602291
Even by Wakefield standards that's really sad and a new low. I counted 13 disgusting's and 8 disgrace's.
All because the BBC made an error on the league table for a division that they aren't even in!!!
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:59 am
|
|
But we can't have it all ways. We can't expect a 12 point deduction and still remain in the league. We can't expect to be called Bradford and still be linked to our history.
Personally, I think the records should be wiped and Bradford erased from the history books. And then Bradford raised to the ground, Odsal bulldozed and any future club, playing anywhere, containing anyone who has ever heard of Bradford being given a -100 point penalty as a deterrent.
It's only fair.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:25 am
|
|
debaser wrote:
But we can't have it all ways. We can't expect a 12 point deduction and still remain in the league. We can't expect to be called Bradford and still be linked to our history.
Personally, I think the records should be wiped and Bradford erased from the history books. And then Bradford raised to the ground, Odsal bulldozed and any future club, playing anywhere, containing anyone who has ever heard of Bradford being given a -100 point penalty as a deterrent.
It's only fair.
Don't give the RFL ideas
But there will still be trolls who think even the above would not be sufficient punishment and all our fans should also be brain-washed so that we cant remember our glory days.
But they will still come on here and remind us
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:06 am
|
|
Can't understand why Blue Sox fans are so upset about us being kept in CH. Had we been put into CH1 it looks as though Blue Sox would be dead and buried in this division this year
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:36 am
|
|
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Think it's just sinking in over in Greater Manchester that Fax are going to be crap again.
Ita not just those losers too. Check this out http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=33&t=602291
Even by Wakefield standards that's really sad and a new low. I counted 13 disgusting's and 8 disgrace's.
All because the BBC made an error on the league table for a division that they aren't even in!!!
I suppose we should be impressed it's not disCusting or a disCrace. Their levels of literacy are improving?
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:04 am
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't understand why Blue Sox fans are so upset about us being kept in CH. Had we been put into CH1 it looks as though Blue Sox would be dead and buried in this division this year
Yeah I do not understand some of our fans. I think we should be happy to take any opportunity to give Bradford, in one form or another, a tonking and watch them die a painful death in the same league as us. It beggars belief.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:23 am
|
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Yeah I do not understand some of our fans. I think we should be happy to take any opportunity to give Bradford, in one form or another, a tonking and watch them die a painful death in the same league as us. It beggars belief.
Spot on Greg - you're going to tonk us twice this season so why don't they just lap it up?
Nowt so strange as folk!
|
|