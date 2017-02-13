WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The 12 point Deduction

 
Post a reply

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:16 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1566
Bullseye wrote:
Great contribution.

Really great contribution.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:24 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27607
Location: MACS0647-JD
HalifaxCougar wrote:
The old club is gone.


Poor lad. No, the club was the club, is the club and forever will be the club. That is, the bit which the fans love and support.

HalifaxCougar wrote:
You are currently a team with zero wins ever and as things stand bottom of the league. You can not want to start on the bottom league and say we're keeping our old history. No chance. You ever keep your history or your a new club. It is simple.


No, YOU are simple. But if it makes you happy to pretend to think that my club no longer exists (even though you know that is delusional). No fan ever supported some random limited company, or any board of directors, they are a necessary but completely incidental part of how it works. Our history is forever our history, which is I know what irks you, and so makes me smile.

HalifaxCougar wrote:
Let's get annoyed at other fans coming on here and talking about your failings. Let's just pretend it never happened if you like. Give you back your 12 points and restart the season too. If you like...

You're rambling now. I should calm down before the saliva shorts out your keyboard
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:50 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5744
Think it's just sinking in over in Greater Manchester that Fax are going to be crap again.

Ita not just those losers too. Check this out http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=33&t=602291

Even by Wakefield standards that's really sad and a new low. I counted 13 disgusting's and 8 disgrace's.

All because the BBC made an error on the league table for a division that they aren't even in!!!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:59 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9607
Location: Here
But we can't have it all ways. We can't expect a 12 point deduction and still remain in the league. We can't expect to be called Bradford and still be linked to our history.

Personally, I think the records should be wiped and Bradford erased from the history books. And then Bradford raised to the ground, Odsal bulldozed and any future club, playing anywhere, containing anyone who has ever heard of Bradford being given a -100 point penalty as a deterrent.

It's only fair.
(and I feel fine)

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:25 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 293
Location: Depends whose asking
debaser wrote:
But we can't have it all ways. We can't expect a 12 point deduction and still remain in the league. We can't expect to be called Bradford and still be linked to our history.

Personally, I think the records should be wiped and Bradford erased from the history books. And then Bradford raised to the ground, Odsal bulldozed and any future club, playing anywhere, containing anyone who has ever heard of Bradford being given a -100 point penalty as a deterrent.

It's only fair.


Don't give the RFL ideas :lol:

But there will still be trolls who think even the above would not be sufficient punishment and all our fans should also be brain-washed so that we cant remember our glory days.
But they will still come on here and remind us :lol:

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:06 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3677
Location: Hornsea
Can't understand why Blue Sox fans are so upset about us being kept in CH. Had we been put into CH1 it looks as though Blue Sox would be dead and buried in this division this year

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:36 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 316
Location: South of Bratfud
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Think it's just sinking in over in Greater Manchester that Fax are going to be crap again.

Ita not just those losers too. Check this out http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=33&t=602291

Even by Wakefield standards that's really sad and a new low. I counted 13 disgusting's and 8 disgrace's.

All because the BBC made an error on the league table for a division that they aren't even in!!!


I suppose we should be impressed it's not disCusting or a disCrace. Their levels of literacy are improving?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, CHEADLE LEYTHER, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, hooligan27, josefw, le penguin, Northern Lad, Old_Northern, riccado, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, SCONE, SLPTom, Stockwell & Smales, Yahoo [Bot] and 240 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,2211,51175,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  