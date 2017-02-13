HalifaxCougar wrote: The old club is gone.

HalifaxCougar wrote: You are currently a team with zero wins ever and as things stand bottom of the league. You can not want to start on the bottom league and say we're keeping our old history. No chance. You ever keep your history or your a new club. It is simple.

HalifaxCougar wrote: Let's get annoyed at other fans coming on here and talking about your failings. Let's just pretend it never happened if you like. Give you back your 12 points and restart the season too. If you like...

Poor lad. No, the club was the club, is the club and forever will be the club. That is, the bit which the fans love and support.No, YOU are simple. But if it makes you happy to pretend to think that my club no longer exists (even though you know that is delusional). No fan ever supported some random limited company, or any board of directors, they are a necessary but completely incidental part of how it works. Our history is forever our history, which is I know what irks you, and so makes me smile.You're rambling now. I should calm down before the saliva shorts out your keyboard