"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:47 am
Be careful what you wish for....
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:35 am
Halifax Cougars sound good on paper but when you pull into the layby and you get a glimpse of them they are not what you expected!
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:05 pm
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:07 pm
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Morning Newco bulls fan,
Do you see this as a new club with no history or do you still think the old bulls history is still part of your thinking?
You can blame who you want but everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame, even you.
I still feel you should be in the bottom league but your owners agreed to the terms so you have to move on. Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league and can try and win your first silverware as a Newco.
All the best.
As I said...... those of you that dont agree with my opinion please read the following caveats;
1. I dont give a shoite what you think
2. Read number 1
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:21 pm
The comparison with Rangers is a mute point as the SFA were going to re-admit them to the premier league. It was the clubs who scuppered this it had nothing to do with any morals. They knew get Rangers out the way they had better chance of feathering their own nests. Through better league position finish's European football things like that. After 3 years out the chairman off Motherwell was quoted as saying the loss of income for 6 home games against them was more than any extra they made so lets not use Rangers as some moralistic stand point.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:55 pm
redeverready wrote:
The comparison with Rangers is a mute point as the SFA were going to re-admit them to the premier league. It was the clubs who scuppered this it had nothing to do with any morals. They knew get Rangers out the way they had better chance of feathering their own nests. Through better league position finish's European football things like that. After 3 years out the chairman off Motherwell was quoted as saying the loss of income for 6 home games against them was more than any extra they made so lets not use Rangers as some moralistic stand point.
I wasn't trying to use them as moral guideline. Just using them to show Halifax Cougar that even though they were liquidated (regardless of what league they were in) they are still seen as the Rangers who had all the history. Even as a 'NewCo' they retained their history etc rather than seen as a brand new entity like for example Toronto.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:53 pm
debaser wrote:
Don't worry, they won't forget.
We will get to have a little star by our name too.
*Bradford Bulls
*deducted 12 points because another company who have nothing to do with this one at all, no connection, not a thing, went into administration. We have to blame someone so we are blaming the fans and loyal players of this one.
Deluded.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:03 pm
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:14 pm
