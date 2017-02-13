WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:35 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26079
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
You wish.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:47 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9103
Location: Bradbados
Be careful what you wish for....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:35 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5743
Halifax Cougars sound good on paper but when you pull into the layby and you get a glimpse of them they are not what you expected!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:05 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 292
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Did you just assume Halifax Cougar's gender? :lol: :roll: This is 2017 after all! Halifax Cougar could mean it's a hot older woman living in Halifax looking for a young Bull to show her a good time! :lol: :lol:


:lol: :lol: :lol: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: Classic :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:07 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 292
Location: Depends whose asking
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Morning Newco bulls fan,

Do you see this as a new club with no history or do you still think the old bulls history is still part of your thinking?

You can blame who you want but everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame, even you.

I still feel you should be in the bottom league but your owners agreed to the terms so you have to move on. Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league and can try and win your first silverware as a Newco.

All the best.



As I said...... those of you that dont agree with my opinion please read the following caveats;
1. I dont give a shoite what you think
2. Read number 1

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:21 pm
redeverready
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14861
Location: Gods County
The comparison with Rangers is a mute point as the SFA were going to re-admit them to the premier league. It was the clubs who scuppered this it had nothing to do with any morals. They knew get Rangers out the way they had better chance of feathering their own nests. Through better league position finish's European football things like that. After 3 years out the chairman off Motherwell was quoted as saying the loss of income for 6 home games against them was more than any extra they made so lets not use Rangers as some moralistic stand point.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:55 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2747
Location: Shipley, Bradford
redeverready wrote:
The comparison with Rangers is a mute point as the SFA were going to re-admit them to the premier league. It was the clubs who scuppered this it had nothing to do with any morals. They knew get Rangers out the way they had better chance of feathering their own nests. Through better league position finish's European football things like that. After 3 years out the chairman off Motherwell was quoted as saying the loss of income for 6 home games against them was more than any extra they made so lets not use Rangers as some moralistic stand point.


I wasn't trying to use them as moral guideline. Just using them to show Halifax Cougar that even though they were liquidated (regardless of what league they were in) they are still seen as the Rangers who had all the history. Even as a 'NewCo' they retained their history etc rather than seen as a brand new entity like for example Toronto.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:53 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2200
Location: Shuddersfield
debaser wrote:
Don't worry, they won't forget.
We will get to have a little star by our name too.

*Bradford Bulls

*deducted 12 points because another company who have nothing to do with this one at all, no connection, not a thing, went into administration. We have to blame someone so we are blaming the fans and loyal players of this one.

Deluded.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:03 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26079
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Deluded.


Great contribution.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:14 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9606
Location: Here
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Deluded.


Really? Please expand.
(and I feel fine)
