The comparison with Rangers is a mute point as the SFA were going to re-admit them to the premier league. It was the clubs who scuppered this it had nothing to do with any morals. They knew get Rangers out the way they had better chance of feathering their own nests. Through better league position finish's European football things like that. After 3 years out the chairman off Motherwell was quoted as saying the loss of income for 6 home games against them was more than any extra they made so lets not use Rangers as some moralistic stand point.
