HalifaxCougar wrote:

If no one comes forward to buy the bulls at -12 they have no option but to change their plans as there is no Newco bulls team in the league.



I think they would have gone with one less team and made an extra place for the league below. That would have been fair.



Are you honestly saying the rfl would have rejected an application from a new Bradford side for 2018? I very much doubt it.