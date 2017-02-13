Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Bit of both really. Look at Rangers. Do their fans see them as a new club? Or a continuation of the Rangers team just with a different company running them?



It's not hard to know the real truth. The old owner *cough* Marc Green is to blame. Especially with recent reports of the actual debt he managed to rack up, the fraud investigation taking place by the government, plus a few liable cases from former employees etc. Not to mention the opinions or facts from former employees regarding Green's policy of spending what we don't have! I'm sure your quote " everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame " is referring to him, yes?



I feel like us Bulls fans sound like a broken record but here it is anyway:



WE SHOULD BE IN THE BOTTOM LEAGUE. PRETTY MUCH ALL OF US BULLS FANS WANTED US TO BE IN LEAGUE 1. JUST LIKE THE RULES STATE. IT IS NOT OUR FAULT THE RFL HAVE PLACED US INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR 2017!



It is quite clear that anybody with a brain can see only two main reasons why the RFL have done this:



1. If the Bulls were relegated like the rules stated. Their precious concept of the Summer Bash would be a joke. A non starter if you will. The past two seasons it has been propped up by Bradford and Leigh. The RFL must have been please that Hull KR were relegated instead of Salford so the Summer Bash would still be well attended (on Sky Sports might I add too). Relegate Bradford, who fills Blackpool with Hull KR? Halifax? Dewsbury? Fev? Even the promoted team from League One wouldn't take anybody! Workington? Whitehaven? Barrow? Keighley?



2. If the Bulls were relegated like the rules stated. We simply could not afford to pay to play at Odsal. Now the RFL own the lease. If we cannot afford to play there then they have no tenants and are forking out annually for an unused ground. This is the RFL's fault for buying the lease in the first place! Oh but by definition of the RFL, ALL members including Keighley, Halifax, Hull etc all co-own the lease to Odsal. Besides once the rugby part of the lease runs out in 2019 the RFL can sell for a pretty nice profit as Odsal will be in high demand for development.



3. I know I said two but here is the third and final point and quite frankly I think the most important:



The Bradford Bulls membership to the RFL was stripped when the club was liquidated. It was up to the RFL to give it back to the new owners. Chalmers and Lowe HAD to accept the Championship place because of the first two decisions, otherwise the RFL would not have allowed a membership to a Bradford club and therefore there would have been no Bradford club at all.



And to top it off because we know the RFL are incompetent they HAD to be seen punishing Bradford (due to the non relegation) because otherwise it looks like we got off scott-free (as other fans cannot seem to see the fact that we had no players, coach, infrastructure, no academy, no facilities, nothing). So in their infinite wisdom they decided to dock us 12 points (effectively punishing the NewCo who have done nothing wrong). This of course has a knock on effect. No player wants to sign for a team at such a disadvantage. There is nothing for fans to get excited about other than a relegation fight. Funding is cut further and relegation looks likely. Which to go back to the point I made in bold......is what should have happened this season, so keeping us in this league sets us back 3-4 years instead of 1-2 years.



Sorry for the long post. But I am bloody sick to death of other fans coming on here and sounding pretentious like this -



"Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league".



Now, kindly feck off. Let us rebuild in peace.