WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The 12 point Deduction

 
Post a reply

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:47 am
HalifaxCougar Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2013 7:00 pm
Posts: 723
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Bit of both really. Look at Rangers. Do their fans see them as a new club? Or a continuation of the Rangers team just with a different company running them?

It's not hard to know the real truth. The old owner *cough* Marc Green is to blame. Especially with recent reports of the actual debt he managed to rack up, the fraud investigation taking place by the government, plus a few liable cases from former employees etc. Not to mention the opinions or facts from former employees regarding Green's policy of spending what we don't have! I'm sure your quote "everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame" is referring to him, yes?

I feel like us Bulls fans sound like a broken record but here it is anyway:

WE SHOULD BE IN THE BOTTOM LEAGUE. PRETTY MUCH ALL OF US BULLS FANS WANTED US TO BE IN LEAGUE 1. JUST LIKE THE RULES STATE. IT IS NOT OUR FAULT THE RFL HAVE PLACED US INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR 2017!

It is quite clear that anybody with a brain can see only two main reasons why the RFL have done this:

1. If the Bulls were relegated like the rules stated. Their precious concept of the Summer Bash would be a joke. A non starter if you will. The past two seasons it has been propped up by Bradford and Leigh. The RFL must have been please that Hull KR were relegated instead of Salford so the Summer Bash would still be well attended (on Sky Sports might I add too). Relegate Bradford, who fills Blackpool with Hull KR? Halifax? Dewsbury? Fev? Even the promoted team from League One wouldn't take anybody! Workington? Whitehaven? Barrow? Keighley?

2. If the Bulls were relegated like the rules stated. We simply could not afford to pay to play at Odsal. Now the RFL own the lease. If we cannot afford to play there then they have no tenants and are forking out annually for an unused ground. This is the RFL's fault for buying the lease in the first place! Oh but by definition of the RFL, ALL members including Keighley, Halifax, Hull etc all co-own the lease to Odsal. Besides once the rugby part of the lease runs out in 2019 the RFL can sell for a pretty nice profit as Odsal will be in high demand for development.

3. I know I said two but here is the third and final point and quite frankly I think the most important:

The Bradford Bulls membership to the RFL was stripped when the club was liquidated. It was up to the RFL to give it back to the new owners. Chalmers and Lowe HAD to accept the Championship place because of the first two decisions, otherwise the RFL would not have allowed a membership to a Bradford club and therefore there would have been no Bradford club at all.

And to top it off because we know the RFL are incompetent they HAD to be seen punishing Bradford (due to the non relegation) because otherwise it looks like we got off scott-free (as other fans cannot seem to see the fact that we had no players, coach, infrastructure, no academy, no facilities, nothing). So in their infinite wisdom they decided to dock us 12 points (effectively punishing the NewCo who have done nothing wrong). This of course has a knock on effect. No player wants to sign for a team at such a disadvantage. There is nothing for fans to get excited about other than a relegation fight. Funding is cut further and relegation looks likely. Which to go back to the point I made in bold......is what should have happened this season, so keeping us in this league sets us back 3-4 years instead of 1-2 years.

Sorry for the long post. But I am bloody sick to death of other fans coming on here and sounding pretentious like this -

"Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league".

Now, kindly feck off. Let us rebuild in peace.


Newco Bulls fan, no need to swear and please do not refer to Rangers as Rangers as they are no more. The Rangers or Newco Gers will do.

The old club is gone. You are currently a team with zero wins ever and as things stand bottom of the league. You can not want to start on the bottom league and say we're keeping our old history. No chance. You ever keep your history or your a new club. It is simple.

Let's get annoyed at other fans coming on here and talking about your failings. Let's just pretend it never happened if you like. Give you back your 12 points and restart the season too. If you like...
Soon be Monday.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, colly226, Cookie, dr_noangel, Ewwenorfolk, GeoffRoebuck, le penguin, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, RickyF1, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Towns88 and 256 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,4261,24575,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  