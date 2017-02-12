|
Well you'll certainly be able to sue the BBC then because according to them it's the 3rd time you've gone into administration so wind your neck in and get your homework done before school tomorrow
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:22 pm
A 12 point deduction is not that tough a punishment, when doncaster went into administration they were relegated a division weren't allowed to compete in cup games that year and had no funding from the rfl which every club gets as a share from the sky deal, so yes the rfl certainly has double standards
It's the sort of favoritism that only relevance and people giving a poop can buy.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:26 am
Well you'll certainly be able to sue the BBC then because according to them it's the 3rd time you've gone into administration so wind your neck in and get your homework done before school tomorrow
You bring dumb to a whole new level. Well done
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:50 am
You bring dumb to a whole new level. Well done
Well said FA, you beat me to it.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:57 am
A 12 point deduction is not that tough a punishment, when doncaster went into administration they were relegated a division weren't allowed to compete in cup games that year and had no funding from the rfl which every club gets as a share from the sky deal, so yes the rfl certainly has double standards
If you read previous comments on here you will see that the vast majority of Bulls fans would have taken relegation over minus 12 points any day.
It would definitely have been a better option for us.
So yes you are right - double standards - but I dont think its fair for me to blame Doncaster fans for the RFL giving them the easier option.
Dont worry, next season we will be playing in champ 1, this is just a friendly season we're playing to pacify the RFL.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:02 am
I'm pinning my colours to the mast now.
Just looking at the table makes you realise what minus 12 does to a team.
Even if we win 5 games on the trot we'll still be at the bottom and that must be demoralising.
So for the record, if we get relegated at the end of this season I dont blame any of the players or the coaching staff. You have an absolute mountain to climb, and it really is against all odds, weakened team, new players, very little pre-season, play HKR 3 times etc etc. Thank you for all your effort.
So if we go down - I have the God given right to blame the RFL.
Now I know there will be the usual bleaters on here who will slag me off for blaming the RFL - but I honestly dont give a stuff about their opinions.
Anyone with half a brain cell can see that the RFL stitched up the new Bulls club good and proper.
And if you cant see that you need to ask your mum where she hid your other brain cell.
If by some unbelievable luck we manage to stay up, my home shirt will carry a clear message to the RFL.
If we go down, I'll still support the Bulls but my home shirt will just have a different message.
And for those of you that dont agree with my opinion please read the following caveats;
1. I dont give a shoite what you think
2. Read number 1
Morning Newco bulls fan,
Do you see this as a new club with no history or do you still think the old bulls history is still part of your thinking?
You can blame who you want but everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame, even you.
I still feel you should be in the bottom league but your owners agreed to the terms so you have to move on. Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league and can try and win your first silverware as a Newco.
All the best.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:20 am
I don't know if they agreed to the terms, that's what we were given, no choice if they wanted the club
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:30 am
Morning Newco bulls fan,
Do you see this as a new club with no history or do you still think the old bulls history is still part of your thinking?
You can blame who you want but everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame, even you.
I still feel you should be in the bottom league but your owners agreed to the terms so you have to move on. Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league and can try and win your first silverware as a Newco.
All the best.
Bit of both really. Look at Rangers. Do their fans see them as a new club? Or a continuation of the Rangers team just with a different company running them?
It's not hard to know the real truth. The old owner *cough* Marc Green is to blame. Especially with recent reports of the actual debt he managed to rack up, the fraud investigation taking place by the government, plus a few liable cases from former employees etc. Not to mention the opinions or facts from former employees regarding Green's policy of spending what we don't have! I'm sure your quote "everyone knows the real truth about who is to blame
" is referring to him, yes?
I feel like us Bulls fans sound like a broken record but here it is anyway:WE SHOULD BE IN THE BOTTOM LEAGUE. PRETTY MUCH ALL OF US BULLS FANS WANTED US TO BE IN LEAGUE 1. JUST LIKE THE RULES STATE. IT IS NOT OUR FAULT THE RFL HAVE PLACED US INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR 2017!
It is quite clear that anybody with a brain can see only two main reasons why the RFL have done this:
1. If the Bulls were relegated like the rules stated. Their precious concept of the Summer Bash would be a joke. A non starter if you will. The past two seasons it has been propped up by Bradford and Leigh. The RFL must have been please that Hull KR were relegated instead of Salford so the Summer Bash would still be well attended (on Sky Sports might I add too). Relegate Bradford, who fills Blackpool with Hull KR? Halifax? Dewsbury? Fev? Even the promoted team from League One wouldn't take anybody! Workington? Whitehaven? Barrow? Keighley?
2. If the Bulls were relegated like the rules stated. We simply could not afford to pay to play at Odsal. Now the RFL own the lease. If we cannot afford to play there then they have no tenants and are forking out annually for an unused ground. This is the RFL's fault for buying the lease in the first place! Oh but by definition of the RFL, ALL members including Keighley, Halifax, Hull etc all co-own the lease to Odsal. Besides once the rugby part of the lease runs out in 2019 the RFL can sell for a pretty nice profit as Odsal will be in high demand for development.
3. I know I said two but here is the third and final point and quite frankly I think the most important:The Bradford Bulls membership to the RFL was stripped when the club was liquidated. It was up to the RFL to give it back to the new owners. Chalmers and Lowe HAD to accept the Championship place because of the first two decisions, otherwise the RFL would not have allowed a membership to a Bradford club and therefore there would have been no Bradford club at all.
And to top it off because we know the RFL are incompetent they HAD to be seen punishing Bradford (due to the non relegation) because otherwise it looks like we got off scott-free (as other fans cannot seem to see the fact that we had no players, coach, infrastructure, no academy, no facilities, nothing). So in their infinite wisdom they decided to dock us 12 points (effectively punishing the NewCo who have done nothing wrong). This of course has a knock on effect. No player wants to sign for a team at such a disadvantage. There is nothing for fans to get excited about other than a relegation fight. Funding is cut further and relegation looks likely. Which to go back to the point I made in bold......is what should have happened this season, so keeping us in this league sets us back 3-4 years instead of 1-2 years.
Sorry for the long post. But I am bloody sick to death of other fans coming on here and sounding pretentious like this -
"Look on the bright side when relegation is confirmed you will be in the correct league".
Now, kindly feck off. Let us rebuild in peace.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:39 am
I don't know if they agreed to the terms, that's what we were given, no choice if they wanted the club
They could have said. No.
No one comes in and they restart next season in the bottom league.
Fund raise for the next year with no costs and come in with good budget to get up then work on getting in super 8's going forward.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:41 am
The RFL have shafted Bradford one too many times now and I think if we get relegated this year that will be it. We go down and we are another year behind in the rebuilding process with even less wonga rolling in. As impressive as yesterday's crowd were it is not enough to sustain a full time side without a money man propping us up.
