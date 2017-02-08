WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:31 pm
tigertot wrote:
I think Jimmy is just playing hard to get.


Nah, I'll feck anyone
Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:52 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Nah, I'll French Connection UK anyone


I always knew you were a real man.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:50 pm
tigertot wrote:
I always knew you were a real man.


You need to work on that chat up line :lol:

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:34 pm
I'm pinning my colours to the mast now.

Just looking at the table makes you realise what minus 12 does to a team.
Even if we win 5 games on the trot we'll still be at the bottom and that must be demoralising.

So for the record, if we get relegated at the end of this season I dont blame any of the players or the coaching staff. You have an absolute mountain to climb, and it really is against all odds, weakened team, new players, very little pre-season, play HKR 3 times etc etc. Thank you for all your effort.
So if we go down - I have the God given right to blame the RFL.
Now I know there will be the usual bleaters on here who will slag me off for blaming the RFL - but I honestly dont give a stuff about their opinions.
Anyone with half a brain cell can see that the RFL stitched up the new Bulls club good and proper.
And if you cant see that you need to ask your mum where she hid your other brain cell.

If by some unbelievable luck we manage to stay up, my home shirt will carry a clear message to the RFL.
If we go down, I'll still support the Bulls but my home shirt will just have a different message.

And for those of you that dont agree with my opinion please read the following caveats;
1. I dont give a shoite what you think
2. Read number 1

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:21 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I'm pinning my colours to the mast now.

Just looking at the table makes you realise what minus 12 does to a team.
Even if we win 5 games on the trot we'll still be at the bottom and that must be demoralising.

So for the record, if we get relegated at the end of this season I dont blame any of the players or the coaching staff. You have an absolute mountain to climb, and it really is against all odds, weakened team, new players, very little pre-season, play HKR 3 times etc etc. Thank you for all your effort.
So if we go down - I have the God given right to blame the RFL.
Now I know there will be the usual bleaters on here who will slag me off for blaming the RFL - but I honestly dont give a stuff about their opinions.
Anyone with half a brain cell can see that the RFL stitched up the new Bulls club good and proper.
And if you cant see that you need to ask your mum where she hid your other brain cell.

If by some unbelievable luck we manage to stay up, my home shirt will carry a clear message to the RFL. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :DANCE: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
If we go down, I'll still support the Bulls but my home shirt will just have a different message.

And for those of you that dont agree with my opinion please read the following caveats;
1. I dont give a shoite what you think
2. Read number 1
zone

:CLAP: absolutely agree ShJ
