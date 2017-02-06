|
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3668Location:
Hornsea
Bulliac wrote:
Belongs to all 39 members - sound a bit like trying to leave the EU
BRflexit
Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:17 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Depends whose asking
tigertot wrote:
What should the penalty be for serially screwing the tax man & local suppliers? Apart from a 3 year rent holiday obvs.
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:09 am
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3708
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.
No! No! He has money he doesn't need intellect!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:28 am
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3668Location:
Hornsea
Rimmer and Wood are to the RFL what Bernie Ecclestone was to F1. At least the petrolheads have seen the light. Let's hope we can follow suit.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:51 am
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3708
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
rugbyreddog wrote:
Rimmer and Wood are to the RFL what Bernie Ecclestone was to F1. At least the petrolheads have seen the light. Let's hope we can follow suit.
A very Big no to that, B E built the F1 into a Global Sport, those two Muppets seem determined to keep RL in the Dark Ages, the RU have nothing to worry about until they are replaced by someone capable of dragging the Sport into the 21st Century!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:34 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9076
Location: Bradbados
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.
To be fair to Tigertot , who is usually on the right side of most things, he has a valid point: someone should
be accountable for all the things he pointed out. Even though it isn't always done purposely, it does have implications for all businesses and people - and yes, the taxman.
What you can't do though, imo is to thrash about 'punishing' everyone in sight, which seems to be the current treatment in vogue. I agree it's frustrating that the perpetrators seem to 'get away with it', but that is no reason to punish those who had no part in it. It would be like arresting you [or me] for burgling the jewellers with the broken window, for no other reason than we just walked by.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:24 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulliac wrote:
............. It would be like arresting you for burgling the jewellers with the broken window, for no other reason than we just walked by.
That is fckin spooky - how did you know I collared for that job?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:18 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14803
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.
It's just an act I put on to impress the girls.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:06 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9598
Location: Here
tigertot wrote:
It's just an act I put on to impress the girls.
Any luck?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:56 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14803
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I think Jimmy is just playing hard to get.
