Smack him Jimmy wrote: Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.

should

To be fair to Tigertot , who is usually on the right side of most things, he has a valid point: someonebe accountable for all the things he pointed out. Even though it isn't always done purposely, it does have implications for all businesses and people - and yes, the taxman.What you can't do though, imo is to thrash about 'punishing' everyone in sight, which seems to be the current treatment in vogue. I agree it's frustrating that the perpetrators seem to 'get away with it', but that is no reason to punish those who had no part in it. It would be like arresting you [or me] for burgling the jewellers with the broken window, for no other reason than we just walked by.