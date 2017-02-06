WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:38 pm
rugbyreddog
Bulliac wrote:
Belongs to all 39 members - sound a bit like trying to leave the EU :roll:

BRflexit

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:17 pm
Smack him Jimmy
tigertot wrote:
What should the penalty be for serially screwing the tax man & local suppliers? Apart from a 3 year rent holiday obvs.

Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:09 am
Blotto
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.


No! No! He has money he doesn't need intellect! :)
Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:28 am
rugbyreddog
Rimmer and Wood are to the RFL what Bernie Ecclestone was to F1. At least the petrolheads have seen the light. Let's hope we can follow suit.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:51 am
Blotto
rugbyreddog wrote:
Rimmer and Wood are to the RFL what Bernie Ecclestone was to F1. At least the petrolheads have seen the light. Let's hope we can follow suit.


A very Big no to that, B E built the F1 into a Global Sport, those two Muppets seem determined to keep RL in the Dark Ages, the RU have nothing to worry about until they are replaced by someone capable of dragging the Sport into the 21st Century!
Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:34 am
Bulliac
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.

To be fair to Tigertot , who is usually on the right side of most things, he has a valid point: someone should be accountable for all the things he pointed out. Even though it isn't always done purposely, it does have implications for all businesses and people - and yes, the taxman.

What you can't do though, imo is to thrash about 'punishing' everyone in sight, which seems to be the current treatment in vogue. I agree it's frustrating that the perpetrators seem to 'get away with it', but that is no reason to punish those who had no part in it. It would be like arresting you [or me] for burgling the jewellers with the broken window, for no other reason than we just walked by.
Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:24 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Bulliac wrote:
............. It would be like arresting you for burgling the jewellers with the broken window, for no other reason than we just walked by.


That is fckin spooky - how did you know I collared for that job?

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:18 am
tigertot
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies, I'd mistaken you for an intellectual until you posted that.


It's just an act I put on to impress the girls.
Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:06 pm
debaser
tigertot wrote:
It's just an act I put on to impress the girls.


Any luck?
Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:56 pm
tigertot
I think Jimmy is just playing hard to get.
