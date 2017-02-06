tigertot wrote: So chairmen just fold a club on a whim, with no repercussions for anyone?

It's a difficult one but if they continue down that line I can't see anyone wanting to become involved in saving a club in the future."Hi, welcome to RL, great to have you on board in a club ownership capacity. How are you? good good... it'll please you to know that we have immediately and seriously handicapped your effort because you predecessor was a bit of a lover, but it's for you're own good you understand."It's already failed twice before and done nothing more than further tarnish Professional RL in Bradford and further financial strife.The more I think about it the more I believe Khan and Green were doomed no matter what they did given the hands dealt them. It's not made the club financially stable. Perhaps its time to change approach. This ones a killer, 12 points and a 50% depleted squad from what the RFL envisioned when they came up with the handicap. Cha-Low must nbe on a backhander to take this firing squad.It may not be perfect but I'd take a bond from any new company, then any club going into admin instantly forefeits. Maybe £750,000 for SL, £500,000 for Champs, £125,000 for CH1. Should keep the ten bob millionaires at bay and will act as a deterrent for any one wanting to go barmy.But, as you say, someone needs punishment this time aroundso lets look no further than the cretins who insisted on installing Ferres at the club as a safe pair of hands? (When his track records proved he was anything but)*Bangs gavel* Big Nige, you have been found guilty of royally screwing Bradford over. You are hereby fined 12 points.... We'll just put them on our tally for safe keeping eh