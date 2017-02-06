WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The 12 point Deduction

 
Post a reply

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:35 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2021
Location: Bradford
Well, in this specific case, you strip the distressed member club of the last piece of it's family silver (the lease) for a fraction of it's actual worth. Then as well as having the legal high ground, you win the PR battle so you have the moral high ground as well, then you throw the new incarnation of the club a few crumbs to keep the masses clamouring whilst disguising the fact you have (effectively) appropriated a high value asset without any downside as the new club is the protective shield for any outrage over liabilities.

Well played the RFL....

Now, morally, any windfall should accrue to the Bulls, but that will never happen so, again, morally, any windfall from the last decent asset the Bulls had should go towards paying off 4 years of Bulls creditors. But again, not going to happen. Instead, that ill-gotten windfall will be used to dirty the pockets of all 40 member clubs (but with several layers between them & the morality question).
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:53 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26015
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
So chairmen just fold a club on a whim, with no repercussions for anyone?


Blindly punishing the blameless doesn't do any good does it?

It's no deterrent. None of those at fault feel the effect of the punishment either.

What do you suggest?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:02 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3659
Location: Hornsea
Highlander wrote:
Well played the RFL....

Now, morally, any windfall should accrue to the Bulls, but that will never happen so, again, morally, any windfall from the last decent asset the Bulls had should go towards paying off 4 years of Bulls creditors. But again, not going to happen. Instead, that ill-gotten windfall will be used to dirty the pockets of all 40 member clubs (but with several layers between them & the morality question).

Interestingly Ralph Rimmer stated yesterday on bcb that they could not sell the lease of Odsal as it belonged to all 39 members. This brings up 2 points: presumably we are not counted in this deal and secondly, have the other 39 members agreed to the new rental agreement.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:04 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 296
Location: South of Bratfud
tigertot wrote:
So chairmen just fold a club on a whim, with no repercussions for anyone?


It's a difficult one but if they continue down that line I can't see anyone wanting to become involved in saving a club in the future.

"Hi, welcome to RL, great to have you on board in a club ownership capacity. How are you? good good... it'll please you to know that we have immediately and seriously handicapped your effort because you predecessor was a bit of a lover, but it's for you're own good you understand."

It's already failed twice before and done nothing more than further tarnish Professional RL in Bradford and further financial strife.

The more I think about it the more I believe Khan and Green were doomed no matter what they did given the hands dealt them. It's not made the club financially stable. Perhaps its time to change approach. This ones a killer, 12 points and a 50% depleted squad from what the RFL envisioned when they came up with the handicap. Cha-Low must nbe on a backhander to take this firing squad.

It may not be perfect but I'd take a bond from any new company, then any club going into admin instantly forefeits. Maybe £750,000 for SL, £500,000 for Champs, £125,000 for CH1. Should keep the ten bob millionaires at bay and will act as a deterrent for any one wanting to go barmy.

But, as you say, someone needs punishment this time around :D so lets look no further than the cretins who insisted on installing Ferres at the club as a safe pair of hands? (When his track records proved he was anything but)

*Bangs gavel* Big Nige, you have been found guilty of royally screwing Bradford over. You are hereby fined 12 points.... We'll just put them on our tally for safe keeping eh :D ?

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:06 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Bullseye wrote:
What do you suggest?


I don't have an easy answer. I'm not a RFL apologist but they have to do something to try & deter. But unless you are a rabid Wakey fan you would see the sense in having a Bradford team in pro RL. If they were to be simply relegated it screws up the programming, also Bradford would probably now be in the RL equivalent of the Northern Counties League. If you took a bond from incoming chairmen that might work, if they could get a bond. Or it might put off even more investment. So I don't know. But keyboard warriors simply screaming abuse at the RFL, when they didn't create this mess, pjsses me off.
I have seen enough ‘entrepreneurs’ set up businesses, then fold them on a whim, crippling small suppliers & businesses, with absolutely no repercussions. Personally, I’d like to take them into the street & beat them to death with a hawthorn branch. But they get hailed as wealth creators, not vermin. Very few people take on a RL club to earn a fast buck. I’m not sure whether fining them is legally possible or sensible. Come the revolution the people’s court will decide everything fairly & equitably. And we’ll stuff the Aussies.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:27 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3659
Location: Hornsea
Couldn't the RFL deduct money from the central funding to build up a compensation fund for businesses that get dumped on. Any liquidate clubs should start in the bottom pro league but with no points deduction. The problem seems to be that the RFL want Bradford in CH.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:37 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9066
Location: Bradbados
tigertot wrote:
So what's the alternative - fine the company that has just gone into admin?


I love the apparent idea that 'someone [anyone?] must be punished, it's almost pythonesque in it's logic.

I laugh at the idea that it's somehow, 'nothing to do with the RFL', that clubs like Bradford go bust, when the last three occasions have a direct link to RFL intervention. Fining or withdrawing financial support and creating obstacles to to them being able to attract support or being able to field an even half decent team, are all solid reasons why the RFL have take their share of the flak. Better no, 'help', than help like that - fining someone who has no money is the most ludicrous aspect, if any punishment could be designed to create the result it is supposedly preventing, then there you have it.

I wouldn't mind at all in the case of a pre-pack, where the same people hop out of their responsibilities and immediately hop back in charge, by all means, don't let people using fancy financial footwork to benefit themselves, benefit on the field, but the current system is as barmy as fining the new owner of a house because the last one didn't pay his council tax. They're crackpots the lot of them - a pox on all their houses!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:55 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1562
rugbyreddog wrote:
Couldn't the RFL deduct money from the central funding to build up a compensation fund for businesses that get dumped on. Any liquidate clubs should start in the bottom pro league but with no points deduction. The problem seems to be that the RFL want Bradford in CH.

when the rfl went to the kitty the cupboard would be bare except for a little note: "spent on the Pies"

Certainly more practicable than a bond, RRD, the cost of the bond for us would be more than the face value.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:57 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2021
Location: Bradford
Unless the RFL planned for this outcome, where they have the lease at the expense of 5 years of Bradford struggles (in which case, sod the pox, just burn their houses down!!) then as soon as the idiots voluntarily took on the massive conflict of interest that is the Odsal lease, they were involved and part responsible for this mess as the line between RFL advantage and Bulls detriment immediately became blurred.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullfrog22, Bulliac, Bullseye, colly226, Creedy Bull, des lawson, djhudds, eddievan, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, jockabull, jumbercules, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, Nelson, Nothus, Nozzy, RAB-2411, rebelrobin, ridlerbull, rossybull, rover 2000, RoverAndOut, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SmokeyTA, Spannerz, St. Enoch, The Writer, tigertot and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,6211,72475,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  