Well, in this specific case, you strip the distressed member club of the last piece of it's family silver (the lease) for a fraction of it's actual worth. Then as well as having the legal high ground, you win the PR battle so you have the moral high ground as well, then you throw the new incarnation of the club a few crumbs to keep the masses clamouring whilst disguising the fact you have (effectively) appropriated a high value asset without any downside as the new club is the protective shield for any outrage over liabilities.



Well played the RFL....



Now, morally, any windfall should accrue to the Bulls, but that will never happen so, again, morally, any windfall from the last decent asset the Bulls had should go towards paying off 4 years of Bulls creditors. But again, not going to happen. Instead, that ill-gotten windfall will be used to dirty the pockets of all 40 member clubs (but with several layers between them & the morality question).