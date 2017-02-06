WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:37 pm
Fr13daY






tigertot wrote:
Prosecute those who have poured hundreds of thousands into the club? That will attract more money men.


Besides, attracting money-men isn't something the Bulls have done.

And that's the problem isn't it? If these ten-bob millionaires actually HAD the money maybe they would pay their debts instead of bailing on them.


Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:40 pm
tigertot






Fr13daY wrote:
I'm not saying its an ideal solution, but chasing the people who created the debt is sure better than pursuing those who have nothing to do with it.


That's fine if every decision was down to the chairman. What about your clueless coach signing every player available? Presumably Green suffers by not getting his investment back?
Thinking about it, can the RFL legally fine chairmen, when it is a company who owns the lease/business?



Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:46 pm
Bulliac






Fr13daY wrote:
Honestly? If those are the sort of people we should be 'attracting' then we deserve go t!ts up every 2 years.

I'm not saying its an ideal solution, but chasing the people who created the debt is sure better than pursuing those who have nothing to do with it.


It's not as easy though. After all, the newcomer is wanting something from the RFL and so is more likely to comply than someone who has just done a runner. The newcomer presumably might be and easier touch for the money too, seeing as the guy who reneged on his bill and left probably did so because he didn't have the cash. Mind, that was was probably because of the money HE had to pay up front, after the bloke before him scarpered....round and round the record goes, where it ends nobody knows..





Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:54 pm
Bullseye






tigertot wrote:
That's fine if every decision was down to the chairman. What about your clueless coach signing every player available? Presumably Green suffers by not getting his investment back?
Thinking about it, can the RFL legally fine chairmen, when it is a company who owns the lease/business?


Our clueless coach has gone too as has the chairman's clueless sidekick general manager.

But someone has to pay so let's choose the people that had nothing to do with it.

Genius.


Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:41 pm
bowlingboy




roger daly wrote:
Exactly this

It's like buying a second hand car and the previous owner had 9 penalty points on their licence and they carry over into your licence when you become the new owner. Disgrace


As if the job wasn't hard enough for the new company, the RFL just seem to stumble from one blunder to another.
They should have relegated us, Fixtures fulfilled or not.

The new co are in fact doing them a favour in my book.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:51 pm
tigertot






Bullseye wrote:
Our clueless coach has gone too as has the chairman's clueless sidekick general manager.

But someone has to pay so let's choose the people that had nothing to do with it.

Genius.


So what's the alternative - fine the company that has just gone into admin?


Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:57 pm
martinwildbull





vbfg wrote:
How come all the other RFL members started on zero?

read the rfl rules. its all in there.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:09 pm
rugbyreddog






tigertot wrote:
Prosecute those who have poured hundreds of thousands into the club? That will attract more money men.

But these are the people who in your words have "serially screwed the tax man & local suppliers? Apart from a 3 year rent holiday obvs". You can't have it both ways.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:15 pm
Bullseye






tigertot wrote:
So what's the alternative - fine the company that has just gone into admin?


If you can't punish the perpetrator then don't punish anyone else.


Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:18 pm
tigertot






Bullseye wrote:
If you can't punish the perpetrator then don't punish anyone else.


So chairmen just fold a club on a whim, with no repercussions for anyone?

