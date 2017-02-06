Fr13daY wrote: Honestly? If those are the sort of people we should be 'attracting' then we deserve go t!ts up every 2 years.



I'm not saying its an ideal solution, but chasing the people who created the debt is sure better than pursuing those who have nothing to do with it.

It's not as easy though. After all, the newcomer is wanting something from the RFL and so is more likely to comply than someone who has just done a runner. The newcomer presumably might be and easier touch for the money too, seeing as the guy who reneged on his bill and left probably did so because he didn't have the cash. Mind, that was was probably because of the money HE had to pay up front, after the bloke before him scarpered....round and round the record goes, where it ends nobody knows..