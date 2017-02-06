|
Prosecute those who have poured hundreds of thousands into the club? That will attract more money men.
Besides, attracting money-men isn't something the Bulls have done.
And that's the problem isn't it? If these ten-bob millionaires actually HAD the money maybe they would pay their debts instead of bailing on them.
I'm not saying its an ideal solution, but chasing the people who created the debt is sure better than pursuing those who have nothing to do with it.
That's fine if every decision was down to the chairman. What about your clueless coach signing every player available? Presumably Green suffers by not getting his investment back?
Thinking about it, can the RFL legally fine chairmen, when it is a company who owns the lease/business?
Honestly? If those are the sort of people we should be 'attracting' then we deserve go t!ts up every 2 years.
I'm not saying its an ideal solution, but chasing the people who created the debt is sure better than pursuing those who have nothing to do with it.
It's not as easy though. After all, the newcomer is wanting something from the RFL and so is more likely to comply than someone who has just done a runner. The newcomer presumably might be and easier touch for the money too, seeing as the guy who reneged on his bill and left probably did so because he didn't have the cash. Mind, that was was probably because of the money HE had to pay up front, after the bloke before him scarpered....round and round the record goes, where it ends nobody knows..
That's fine if every decision was down to the chairman. What about your clueless coach signing every player available? Presumably Green suffers by not getting his investment back?
Thinking about it, can the RFL legally fine chairmen, when it is a company who owns the lease/business?
Our clueless coach has gone too as has the chairman's clueless sidekick general manager.
But someone has to pay so let's choose the people that had nothing to do with it.
Genius.
