Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 266
Location: Depends whose asking
Well after round 1, we're not bottom of our league (unless you take the unfair 12 point deduction into account) - maybe thats the HUGE announcement - RFL realise they have messed up and agree that the new Bulls club (because we are their favourites) should get 0 points deduction.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:39 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9597
Location: Here
Weird tweet from Martyn Sadler:
"Earlier tonight someone phoned us and told us the RFL had restored @OfficialBullsRL's 12-points deduction. Why?"
What's that all about?
Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:04 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8005
Location: Odsal Stadium
debaser wrote:
Weird tweet from Martyn Sadler:
"Earlier tonight someone phoned us and told us the RFL had restored @OfficialBullsRL's 12-points deduction. Why?"
What's that all about?
I think you're misunderstanding, somebody assumed it had been restored because none of the league tables were showing it. Unfortunately it hasn't been restored.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 64
League table has now been corrected, -12: Bradford Bulls (Condition of membership of the RFL)League table
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:26 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7489Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
How come all the other RFL members started on zero?
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:42 am
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 70
Branded Bull wrote:
League table has now been corrected, -12: Bradford Bulls (Condition of membership of the RFL)League table
Are we -12 points for ever then regardless of wins? Or just at the start of every season?
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:53 am
Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 64
Odd wording, but then they can't say -12 for entering administration or being liquidated as that was the previous Bulls.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:59 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26007
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The only possible rationale I can come up with is that the RFL see it as a compensatory deduction to make it up to those teams that finished behind us last year when the club was being run irresponsibly and benefitting from having a better side than could be afforded.
It doesn’t stand scrutiny either really given that our spendthrift ways of signing heaps of players and binning them off at a moment’s notice didn’t exactly mean we did very well out of it.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:53 am
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9597
Location: Here
So all clubs have -12 as condition of membership?
It's weird that is has only been deducted from ours.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:20 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
317Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
debaser wrote:
So all clubs have -12 as condition of membership?
It's weird that is has only been deducted from ours.
Yeah, I keep refreshing the webpages but it seems Torontos -12 isn't showing either.
