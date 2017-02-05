WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The 12 point Deduction

 
Post a reply

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:17 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 266
Location: Depends whose asking
Well after round 1, we're not bottom of our league (unless you take the unfair 12 point deduction into account) - maybe thats the HUGE announcement - RFL realise they have messed up and agree that the new Bulls club (because we are their favourites) should get 0 points deduction.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:39 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9597
Location: Here
Weird tweet from Martyn Sadler:

"Earlier tonight someone phoned us and told us the RFL had restored @OfficialBullsRL's 12-points deduction. Why?"

What's that all about?
(and I feel fine)

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:04 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8005
Location: Odsal Stadium
debaser wrote:
Weird tweet from Martyn Sadler:

"Earlier tonight someone phoned us and told us the RFL had restored @OfficialBullsRL's 12-points deduction. Why?"

What's that all about?

I think you're misunderstanding, somebody assumed it had been restored because none of the league tables were showing it. Unfortunately it hasn't been restored.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:16 am
Branded Bull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 64
League table has now been corrected, -12: Bradford Bulls (Condition of membership of the RFL)

League table
Last edited by Branded Bull on Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:30 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:26 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7489
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
How come all the other RFL members started on zero?
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:42 am
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 70
Branded Bull wrote:
League table has now been corrected, -12: Bradford Bulls (Condition of membership of the RFL)

League table


Are we -12 points for ever then regardless of wins? Or just at the start of every season?

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:53 am
Branded Bull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 64
Odd wording, but then they can't say -12 for entering administration or being liquidated as that was the previous Bulls.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:59 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26007
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The only possible rationale I can come up with is that the RFL see it as a compensatory deduction to make it up to those teams that finished behind us last year when the club was being run irresponsibly and benefitting from having a better side than could be afforded.

It doesn’t stand scrutiny either really given that our spendthrift ways of signing heaps of players and binning them off at a moment’s notice didn’t exactly mean we did very well out of it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:53 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9597
Location: Here
So all clubs have -12 as condition of membership?

It's weird that is has only been deducted from ours.
(and I feel fine)

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:20 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 317
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
debaser wrote:
So all clubs have -12 as condition of membership?

It's weird that is has only been deducted from ours.


Yeah, I keep refreshing the webpages but it seems Torontos -12 isn't showing either.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, debaser, fifty50, Fr13daY, HiramC, jockabull, le penguin, Old_Northern, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, tackler thommo, The Magic Rat, tikkabull, vbfg, wakeyrule, wombull and 363 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,4511,76875,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  